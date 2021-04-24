Tech's eighth-inning push squares up series with Baylor

That was all Tech needed. Ryan Sublette (5-1) retired the Bears in order in the ninth to seal the win for the home team. Sublette pitched two scoreless innings in all, providing the finishing touches to a strong starting performance from Tech’s Micah Dallas.

For much of the day, Dallas and Baylor’s Hayden Kettler made everyone forget Lubbock’s reputation as a launching pad for home runs. They waged a terrific mound war, with both hurlers opening the game with five scoreless frames. Kettler, in fact, didn’t surrender a hit until the second batter of the fourth inning, when Jung singled through the right side to break up the senior right-hander’s quest for a no-hitter.

"(Kettler) did a great job," Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. "He held down a really good offensive team, but you have to tip your hat to Micah Dallas, he did a great job as well. He threw a lot of different pitches that had our guys baffled a little bit. We had some opportunities early on, but we just needed a two-out hit and we couldn’t seem to get it."