Tech's eighth-inning push squares up series with Baylor

LUBBOCK — It took 17 innings for Texas Tech to take a lead over Baylor, but when it did it didn’t let it go.
The Red Raiders, ranked 10th by Baseball America and fifth by D1Baseball.com, finally shot ahead of the Bears with a three-run eighth inning in Saturday’s second game of the series. That surge allowed Texas Tech to square up the series with a 4-1 victory at Dan Law Field.
Baylor (25-13 overall, 6-8 in Big 12) led nearly the entire game in a 12-4 win over the Red Raiders in Friday’s opener, and the Bears held a brief lead in the second game as well. But Tech (27-9, 8-6) had the last laugh, staging a rally against BU senior reliever Jimmy Winston in the eighth.
With the score tied at 1 going to that eighth, Tech’s batters made sure Winston (6-3) would have to work to get out of the inning. Easton Murrell drew a one-out walk, then Jace Jung followed with a single. After Dru Baker grounded out for the second out of the inning, the Bears intentionally walked Cal Conley to set up a force at every base and put the bat in the hands of Braxton Fulford.
Fulford, Tech’s junior catcher, rose to the occasion. He erased an 0-for-3 day with the game’s biggest hit, punching one down the left-field line for a double that cleared the bases and gave the Red Raiders a 4-1 lead. A large, red-attired Tech crowd at Dan Law Field roared its approval.
That was all Tech needed. Ryan Sublette (5-1) retired the Bears in order in the ninth to seal the win for the home team. Sublette pitched two scoreless innings in all, providing the finishing touches to a strong starting performance from Tech’s Micah Dallas.
For much of the day, Dallas and Baylor’s Hayden Kettler made everyone forget Lubbock’s reputation as a launching pad for home runs. They waged a terrific mound war, with both hurlers opening the game with five scoreless frames. Kettler, in fact, didn’t surrender a hit until the second batter of the fourth inning, when Jung singled through the right side to break up the senior right-hander’s quest for a no-hitter.
"(Kettler) did a great job," Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. "He held down a really good offensive team, but you have to tip your hat to Micah Dallas, he did a great job as well. He threw a lot of different pitches that had our guys baffled a little bit. We had some opportunities early on, but we just needed a two-out hit and we couldn’t seem to get it."
Baylor broke through on the scoreboard in the sixth. Jared McKenzie and Tre Richardson set the table with consecutive one-out singles against Dallas. Following an Andy Thomas flyout for the second out of the inning, Dallas bounced a pitch in the dirt to Antonio Valdez, and the ball skipped away from the catcher Fulford, allowing McKenzie to score on the wild pitch.
Baylor’s 1-0 lead didn’t last long, though. In the bottom of the inning, Red Raiders third baseman Parker Kelly led off by swatting a triple to the gap in right-center. Kelly promptly scored on a Murrell single, tying things up at 1-1.
Two batters and another hit later, Kettler left for the dugout in favor of Winston, who coaxed a flyout from Conley and then struck out Fulford looking to dodge further damage.
Dallas was dynamic in the no-decision, scattering six hits across seven innings while striking out 10 and walking none. Kettler went 5.1 innings, allowing five hits while fanning two and also walking none.
So, both teams will go into Sunday chasing a series win. The finale is slotted for a 2 p.m. first pitch, with Tech sending left-hander Mason Montgomery (2-1, 3.66 ERA) to the mound, while Baylor will counter with right-hander Blake Helton (2-2, 3.75).