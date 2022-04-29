Tech's Morris mutes Baylor bats in series-opening Red Raider win, 7-1

It was “Texas Country Music Night” at Baylor Ballpark on Friday, with artists like Kevin Fowler, Wade Bowen and Randy Rogers offering video shout-outs during the game.

Unfortunately for Baylor, there was no waltzing across Texas Tech.

The 15th-ranked Red Raiders scooted their boots across the pay station with enough regularity to capture a 7-1 win over the Bears. It marked the fourth straight Big 12 loss for injury-riddled Baylor (21-21, 4-12), which is down two of weekend starters in Tyler Thomas and Will Rigney and its usual first baseman in Chase Wehsener.

A microcosm of Baylor’s struggles came in the third inning, after the Bears scored their first run of the night on a Jack Pineda RBI triple. But the Bears ended up leaving Pineda stranded, just 90 feet from the plate, and those are the missed chances that lead to failed rallies.

“We need to take advantage of those opportunities, especially on a Friday night in the Big 12,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “I told that to our offense. We’ve got to score in those opportunities, execute when we have to, and be able to do that. I think they’ve done a really good job of that this past week and for a while now. In Friday night games we have to make sure we do it.”

Opposing batters were hitting .387 off Baylor starter Jake Jackson coming into the night, and that trend didn’t change against hard-swinging Texas Tech (30-15, 10-6). Jackson managed to get through six innings, but gave up six runs and seven hits, including a three-run big fly from Tech’s Owen Washburn in a four-run third.

Meanwhile, Tech’s Andrew Morris held the ace card. Morris made life tough on Baylor’s batters by painting the zone with strikes. The junior right-hander fanned seven BU batters and didn’t walk any in improving his season record to 6-0.

“He was really commanding the outside part of the plate — inside on lefties, outside on righties,” Rodriguez said of Morris. “I thought our guys did a decent job at times. All of the sudden they’d make a great play, and we hit some balls right at guys. That’s baseball.”

After taking a 1-0 lead in the first, the Red Raiders — who came in as the Big 12’s highest-scoring team — blew things open a bit with a four-run third. Tech put a pair of runners on base with a single and a walk, and then Kurt Wilson slapped a double into the right-field corner to make the score 2-0. Tech wasn’t done, though, as Washburn followed by smoking a deep home run over the left-field wall for a three-run job, his sixth longball of the year.

It’s laborious to climb out of a five-run hole, though Baylor actually did so in its 8-7 midweek win over Incarnate Word on Tuesday. And in the bottom of the third, the Bears took the first step by breaking up Morris’ shutout bid.

Jacob Schoenvogel reached base with one out when he was struck by a Morris pitch. Then Pineda went on a joyride by crushing a ball off the center-field wall. The ball skipped some 60 feet back toward the infield, allowing Pineda to cruise into third with an RBI triple, his team-leading fifth.

But Morris defused any thoughts of a BU rally by just continuing to pump in well-placed strikes. He retired seven in a row at one stretch, and didn’t allow another runner into scoring position after the third inning.

Tech stretched its advantage to 6-1 in the sixth. Wilson led off the inning with a double into the left-field corner off BU’s Jackson. Two batters later, Hudson White smacked a double of his own to send Wilson plateward.

The Red Raiders tacked on some additional breathing room in the ninth, thanks to a Jace Jung RBI single against BU reliever Grant Golomb.

Morris and reliever Mason Molina limited Baylor to just four hits, half of which came from designed hitter Casen Neumann. Baylor’s 2-3-4 hitters Tre Richardson, Jared McKenzie and Kyle Nevin combined for go 0-for-12.

Baylor will try to get even in the series in Saturday’s Game 2, which has a 3 p.m. first pitch. The Bears will be honoring their 2012 Big 12 championship team with an on-field ceremony, and the school will also hand out 500 stuffed beaver toys to fans in recognition of that team’s “Feed the Beaver” rallying cry. That season’s Big 12 Player of the Year Josh Ludy, All-American Josh Turley and former head coach Steve Smith are planning to be among the attendees.

