Temple's York commits to Baylor football
Temple's York commits to Baylor football

One of Central Texas’s top junior defenders is staying close to home, as Temple linebacker Taurean York committed to Baylor on Saturday.

“It’s a done deal, I’m staying home,” York tweeted.

York (6-0, 225) won District 12-6A Defensive MVP honors in each of the past two seasons. In 2021, he racked up 141 tackles with 91 solo stops, 17 tackles for losses, four forced fumbles, five recoveries, 4.5 sacks, six quarterback pressures, three pass break-ups and a defensive touchdown.

He’s the 10th commit of the Class of 2023 for Baylor.

