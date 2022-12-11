Temple's York decommits from Baylor

Temple High School linebacker Taurean York announced Sunday night that he has decommitted from Baylor.
The three-star recruit had committed to Baylor in February. The NCAA early signing period begins Dec. 21.
York became the second recruit in the 2023 class to decommit from Baylor during the past week after Lawrence (Kan.) Free State offensive lineman Calvin Clements decided to stay home and commit to Kansas.
The Bears now have 22 commitments in the 2023 class.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.