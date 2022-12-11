 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temple's York decommits from Baylor

Taurean York

Temple linebacker Taurean York (5) announced Sunday night that he has decommitted from Baylor.

 Ray Swindle, Temple Daily Telegram

Temple High School linebacker Taurean York announced Sunday night that he has decommitted from Baylor.

The three-star recruit had committed to Baylor in February. The NCAA early signing period begins Dec. 21.

York became the second recruit in the 2023 class to decommit from Baylor during the past week after Lawrence (Kan.) Free State offensive lineman Calvin Clements decided to stay home and commit to Kansas.

The Bears now have 22 commitments in the 2023 class.

