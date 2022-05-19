Tennessee narrowly escapes Bears, 4-3, in NCAA national quarterfinals

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Baylor men’s tennis team had been gaining late momentum to win a lot of big dual matches lately.
But Tennessee flipped the script in the Elite Eight.
The No. 6 Volunteers rallied to win two of the final three courts to finish and defeated No. 3 Baylor, 4-3, in the NCAA Tournament national quarterfinals on Thursday at Atkins Tennis Center.
Tennessee’s Shunsuke Mitsui and Baylor’s Finn Bass were tied 4-4 in the third set on the final court to finish. Mitsui closed it out, breaking Bass and then holding serve for a 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 victory in No. 4 singles that advanced the Vols on to the Final Four.
Earlier in singles play, Baylor grabbed a 3-2 lead when Matias Soto came from a set down to win a three-setter. Soto beat Tennessee’s Johannus Monday, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
That followed Tadeas Paroulek and Juan Pablo Mazzuchi claiming straight-sets wins on the No. 5 and No. 6 courts respectively.
People are also reading…
However, Adam Walton pulled the Vols even when he defeated Baylor’s Adrian Boitan, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, on the No. 1 singles court.
Tennessee won the doubles point when Mark Wallner and Monday broke a tie with a win on the No. 3 court. With the other two courts finished and holding a 5-4 lead, Wallner and Monday held serve for a 6-4 victory over Baylor’s Boitan and Paroulek.
Before that, Bears Bass and Sven Lah cruised to a 6-1 win over the Vols’ Pat Harper and Walton on the No. 1 court. But Tennessee got even as Emile Hudd and Mitsui defeated Juan Mazzuchi and Soto, 6-1, in No. 2 doubles.
Baylor defeated Tennessee, 4-2, in the Final Four in 2021 before the Bears fell to Florida in the national championship match.
But the Volunteers (26-7) answered with wins over Baylor this season at the ITA National Indoor Championships in February and Thursday.