Terps duck Baylor's last chance, 79-76

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Baylor gave itself a chance in a top-10 showdown against Maryland, but the Bears final shot just missed the mark.

After trailing by as many as 13 in the second half, No. 6 Baylor rallied in the fourth quarter to close the gap to a single possession.

No. 3 Maryland escaped with a 79-76 victory when Sarah Andrews’ potential game-tying 3-point attempt bounced off the rim and fell away as time expired.

“That’s what I was hoping for,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said about the chance to go to overtime. “It was a good shot and Sarah Andrews is a good player and Jordan Lewis made the right play right there.”

The Terapins led by six in the final minute when Lewis hit a trey with 38 seconds left.

Baylor opted to play defense without fouling and get a chance in the closing seconds to tie it. That worked when Bears star forward NaLyssa Smith grabbed a rebound off amiss by Maryland guard Ashley Owusu with seven seconds remaining.

The Bears pushed the ball up the floor and Lewis found Andrews for an open shot from the left side. Baylor (3-1) was that close to pushing the game to overtime.