Texas A&M closes out Baylor women's tennis in NCAAs, 4-1

Baylor's Isabella Harvison sets up a shot against Kansas State earlier this season. 

 Chad Conine, Tribune-Herald

COLLEGE STATION — The seventh-seeded Texas A&M women’s tennis team ousted Baylor from the NCAA Tournament, 4-1, on Saturday afternoon at Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Aggies won the doubles point and Tatiana Makarova claimed a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Baylor’s Alicia Herrero on the No. 2 singles court to put Texas A&M ahead, 2-0.

The Bears got on the board when Isabella Harvison won No. 1 singles, 6-3, 6-2, over Texas A&M’s Carson Branstine.

But the Aggies closed out the dual match as Mary Stoiana defeated Mel Krywoj on court No. 3 and Jeanette Mireles earned the clinching point over Paula Baranano on the No. 6 court.

Baylor finished the season with a 16-9 record. The Bears doubles team of Krywoj and Herrero earned a berth in the NCAA Championships doubles bracket to be played May 23-28 in Champaign, Ill.

