Texas A&M dominates Baylor at equestrian nationals

OCALA, Fla. – The Baylor equestrian team hoped that the responsibility of not hosting the NCEA national championship for the first time in 15 years would alleviate some of the pressure.

But the change of scenery didn’t stop No. 3 Texas A&M from romping to a 13-6 win over the No. 6 Bears in Thursday’s quarterfinals at the World Equestrian Center.

The Bears (7-8) split their two regular season matches against the Aggies (13-4). But Texas A&M won three of the four disciplines at nationals to win handily.

“We came in here knowing that we had the potential to win, but it just wasn’t our day," said Baylor coach Casie Maxwell. "Our girls put their hearts out there and rode incredibly hard. They tried really hard to make up for it in the second half after losses in the first two events. I’m just really proud of them. To come here and have the confidence they did, I’m just really proud of them for that.”

The Aggies advanced to Friday’s semifinals against No. 7 SMU, which upset No. 2 Auburn, 12-8, on Thursday. Last year, No. 8 Baylor upset No. 1 Auburn in the national quarterfinals.

The Aggies dominated fences, 4-1, as Devon Thomas, Morgan Rosia, Kaitlyn Lovingfoss and Haley Redifer had winning rides. Madeline Vorhies scored the lone fences point for Baylor.

In a 4-1 win in horsemanship, Mackenzie Chapman, Hayley Riddle, Cori Cansdale and Ella Petak had winning rides for the Aggies while Gabrielle Marty scored Baylor’s only point.

Baylor pulled off a 3-2 win in flat riding as Dominki Silvestri, Carolina Fuller and Emma Fletcher enjoyed winning rides. But the Aggies controlled reining, 3-1, as Lisa Bricker, Marissa Harrell and Emmy Lu Marsh scored points. Jenna Meimerstorf had Baylor’s only winning ride.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.