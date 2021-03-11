Texas A&M edges Baylor men's tennis, 4-3

COLLEGE STATION, — The No. 12 Texas A&M men’s tennis team handed No. 2 Baylor a 4-3 loss on Thursday afternoon at Mitchell Tennis Center.
The Aggies won the doubles point, then claimed wins on the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 6 singles courts to clinch the victory.
Baylor (16-3) notched its first point when Nick Stachowiak defeated Texas A&M’s Raphael Perot, 7-5, 7-6 (7-1), on the No. 4 singles court, cutting the margin to 3-1. But the Bears didn’t earn another point until after the Aggies had reached their fourth point.
The Bears’ season continues with a home match versus Arizona on March 17 at Hurd Tennis Center.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
