Texas blanks Baylor again, 6-0

With the Big 12 tournament approaching fast, Baylor envisioned a momentum building weekend against No. 14 Texas to close the regular season.
But the Lady Bears have produced nothing but a bunch of zeroes.
Molly Jacobsen spun a four-hitter as the Longhorns shut out the Lady Bears for the second straight day with a 6-0 win Saturday afternoon at Getterman Stadium.
In the series opener, Shea O’Leary limited Baylor to two hits in five innings in Texas’ 8-0 win in Austin.
The Longhorns (37-9, 11-6) clinched the third seed while Baylor (27-17, 8-8) will be the fourth seed in the Big 12 tournament Friday and Saturday in Oklahoma City. Baylor and Texas will finish their three-game series at 1 p.m. Sunday at Getterman Stadium.
Baylor coach Glenn Moore was back in the dugout and said he’s feeling well after missing Friday’s game following a medical procedure on Thursday. But he certainly didn’t want to see the Lady Bears struggle offensively again.
“We’re certainly very disappointed, especially on offense, two games in a row we’ve been shut out,” Moore said. “We’re better offensively than that. We weren’t smart hitters today. We had opportunities to recognize what was being thrown in predictable counts and we were still fooled by it. That’s my biggest disappointment. You can’t do that against a good team.”
Baylor had as many errors as hits as first baseman Goose McGlaun and second baseman Emily Hott each committed two errors after they each had just one coming into the game.
“If we eliminate a lot of those errors, then we take away a lot of their runs,” said Baylor third baseman Taylor Ellis. “We definitely have to make better adjustments at the plate, and that's something that we’re going to do tomorrow. That’s what we have to do to put together a better ballgame, a more complete ballgame, play together and bring more energy to be ready.”
New Baylor women's basketball coach Nicki Collen opened the day by throwing the ceremonial first pitch to a loud ovation.
While Baylor could only manage four singles with no walks off Jacobsen (13-4), the Longhorns collected four third-inning runs off Lady Bears starter Sidney Holman-Mansell (8-5).
Janae Jefferson started the rally with a one-out bunt single. After Shannon Rhodes singled, Lauren Burke drilled a run-scoring single to left field.
Following a walk to Mary Iakopo to load the bases, Rhodes scored on Colleen Sullivan’s sacrifice fly. Holman-Mansell’s control issues continued as she walked Taylor Ellsworth to load the bases, and then walked McKenzie Parker to bring in Texas’ third run.
Aliyah Binford relieved but she walked JJ Smith with the bases loaded to give Texas a 4-0 lead. Baylor finally got out of the inning when Camille Corona grounded out.
After holding Baylor to Hott’s first-inning single through the first four innings, Jacobsen wasn’t as dominating in the fifth and sixth.
Ellis opened the fifth with a single before Josie Bower lined a hard shot to right field. But Ellsworth ran down the fly near the right-field line for a superb catch. Sydney Callazos reached on an infield single with two outs before Jacobsen forced Alyssa Avalos to ground out to end the threat.
In the sixth, Lou Gilbert reached on an error and Binford hit a two-out single. But Jacobsen got out of trouble again by forcing Ellis to ground out.
Texas tacked on two more runs in the seventh due to a pair of Baylor errors. Binford pitched well in relief as she scattered two hits and two walks while allowing two unearned runs in 4.1 innings.
“The bright spot is I think we found a postseason pitcher,” Moore said. “Aliyah was spectacular against the No. 3 hitting team in the country. I was really happy to see that.”
The Lady Bears hope to salvage a win on Sunday’s Senior Day.
“Senior Day is a big deal for a lot of us,” said Ellis, a fifth-year senior. “It's a big part of our team and it means a lot to all of us, and we aren’t going to go out without a fight on our home field. We’re ready for it and we’re excited.”