Texas blanks Baylor again, 6-0

After holding Baylor to Hott’s first-inning single through the first four innings, Jacobsen wasn’t as dominating in the fifth and sixth.

Ellis opened the fifth with a single before Josie Bower lined a hard shot to right field. But Ellsworth ran down the fly near the right-field line for a superb catch. Sydney Callazos reached on an infield single with two outs before Jacobsen forced Alyssa Avalos to ground out to end the threat.

In the sixth, Lou Gilbert reached on an error and Binford hit a two-out single. But Jacobsen got out of trouble again by forcing Ellis to ground out.

Texas tacked on two more runs in the seventh due to a pair of Baylor errors. Binford pitched well in relief as she scattered two hits and two walks while allowing two unearned runs in 4.1 innings.

“The bright spot is I think we found a postseason pitcher,” Moore said. “Aliyah was spectacular against the No. 3 hitting team in the country. I was really happy to see that.”

The Lady Bears hope to salvage a win on Sunday’s Senior Day.

“Senior Day is a big deal for a lot of us,” said Ellis, a fifth-year senior. “It's a big part of our team and it means a lot to all of us, and we aren’t going to go out without a fight on our home field. We’re ready for it and we’re excited.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.