Texas blockers spurn Baylor volleyball, 3-1

Texas just continues to have Baylor’s number on the volleyball court.

Throwing up a wall at the net with 15 blocks, the second-ranked Longhorns captured a hard-earned 25-18, 29-31, 30-28, 25-19 win over sixth-ranked Baylor on Friday night at the Ferrell Center.

Yossiana Pressley led all players with 28 kills, but she had 15 hitting errors and was turned away numerous times by UT’s massive blockers. Lauren Harrison chipped in 15 kills on .367 hitting, while Hannah Sedwick had 46 assists, seven digs and two blocks.

But Texas (21-1) was far more balanced, with five players recording seven or more kills, led by Logan Eggleston’s 15. Brionne Butler was a force on both offense and defense, with nine kills and 12 blocks.

Baylor (18-5) will host another Big 12 team, Kansas State, in a nonconference tilt next Wednesday.