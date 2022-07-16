Texas dominates Trib's Big 12 All-Sports rankings

At Thursday’s Big 12 football media day, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian found himself in the unenviable position of having to defend his football program.

A preseason Top 25 team, the Longhorns stumbled to a 5-7 record in Sarkisian’s debut season. But Sarkisian expects Texas to be much improved during his second season now that his players are more locked into his system.

“There may be more rocky waters, which clearly we endured last season,” Sarkisian said. “But when you come out on the other side of it, man, now you've got a team that has really bought into what you want to do and the staff really bought into what you want to do, and a roster that is built the way you want it built to go achieve the success you want to achieve. I think that's where we're at year two.”

If the Longhorns find more football success, they’ll understand the joy that most of the other University of Texas sports are experiencing.

The Longhorns won the Tribune-Herald’s Big 12 All-Sports championship in 2021-22 for the 18th time in 21 years, and it wasn’t even close.

Texas beat second-place Oklahoma by a whopping 51.5 points, dominating the rankings even more than last year when the Longhorns beat second-place Oklahoma State by 31.5 points.

The Longhorns are on quite a roll as they won their second straight Learfield Director’s Cup as the nation’s top athletic program after winning it for the first time in 2020-21.

Texas’ highly successful year was capped by four national championships. With a sizzling 4x400-meter relay, the Longhorns clinched their first men’s indoor track championship in Birmingham, Ala.

The women’s tennis team captured its second straight national title with a 4-1 win over Oklahoma in Urbana, Ill. Top-seeded Peyton Stearns led the Longhorns with a dominant win in her singles match, beating Layne Sleeth, 6-0, 6-2.

The Longhorns won their fourth NCAA men’s golf team championship by defeating Arizona State, 3-2, in Scottsdale, Ariz., for their first national title since 2012.

“They played some of the best, most outstanding golf that I’ve seen out of them,” Texas coach John Fields told the Austin American-Statesman. “And I think that’s just simply because the pressure really was on.”

It was also a great year for Texas’ women’s rowing team as the Longhorns won their second straight national title by beating Stanford in a tie-breaker in Sarasota, Fla.

"It was an absolute awesome performance by everyone, and I'm so proud of everyone on this team," said Texas coach Dave O’Neill. “We have a terrific team that goes beyond the three boats that raced here. We had to leave some very fast women off this travel squad, but it was great to see so many of them here today. It made a difference."

While those four sports won it all for the Longhorns, six more Texas teams earned second-place national finishes.

The Texas women’s indoor track team finished second behind Florida, while the Longhorns’ women’s outdoor track squad also placed second as Julien Alfred delivered a winning time of 11.02 seconds in the 100 meters.

Both the Texas men’s and women’s swimming and diving squads placed second, while the men’s outdoor track team also earned a runner-up finish.

Perhaps the most surprising of Texas’ second-place national finishers was the softball team. Finishing third in the Big 12, the Longhorns lost in the championship series to a historically dominant Sooners squad.

Both the Texas volleyball and women’s basketball teams reached the Elite Eight, while the baseball team made the College World Series’ eight-team field. The men’s tennis squad finished ninth.

While Texas had the most dominant all-around athletic program, Big 12 teams performed well all across the national stage.

Oklahoma's 59-3 softball team might have been the best in school history, which is saying something since the Sooners have won six national titles since 2000 under Patty Gasso, including the last two.

The Kansas men’s basketball team won its second national title under Bill Self, and its first since 2008. The Jayhawks rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to pull off a 72-69 win over North Carolina.

It was the Big 12’s second straight championship after Baylor won the crown in 2021.

"It’s better than I even thought it would," Self said. "I think the way we won made it even more special. That was a special comeback."

Oklahoma won its fifth NCAA gymnastics title in the last eight years. Competing in the NCATA, Baylor captured its seventh straight acrobatics and tumbling national title, and Oklahoma State captured its first NCEA equestrian title.

Baylor finished fourth in the Trib’s Big 12 All-Sports standings behind Texas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

The Baylor football team delivered its best season in school history as it won the Big 12, beat Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, and finished fifth in the final Associated Press poll with a program-best 12-2 record.

Both the Baylor men's and women's basketball teams won Big 12 titles, with the men sharing the title with Kansas.

As for the Longhorns, they'll be headed to the SEC at least for the 2025-26 season and possibly sooner. Armed with a deep athletic program, they appear well positioned to succeed in any conference in which they perform.