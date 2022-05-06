Texas holds off Baylor softball for 10-6 win

Due to their Fresno State connections, there was some intrigue to start Friday night’s Baylor-Texas softball series opener.

Both Texas starting pitcher Hailey Dolcini and Baylor pitcher Dariana Orme, along with Bears centerfielder McKenzie Wilson, are Fresno State transfers. That’s a pretty strong Cali reunion.

The Bears also provided some late-inning intrigue, but couldn’t overcome Texas’ early dominance.

The No. 17 Longhorns erupted for three first-inning runs and five more in the fourth before holding off a late Baylor rally for a 10-6 win at Getterman Stadium.

It was the third straight Big 12 loss for the Bears (27-22, 5-11) as their NCAA Tournament chances continued to fade.

It won’t get any easier the next two days as the Longhorns (36-15-1, 11-5) host Baylor at McCombs Field in Austin on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. in the final regular season games before next week’s Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City.

Orme (12-13) struggled from the start as she allowed 10 hits and seven runs (five earned) in three innings, and Baylor’s four errors made matters worse. Dolcini (17-7) allowed two hits and no runs in four innings as she pitched the first three innings and returned for the seventh.

Former Robinson High School star Taylor Strain blasted her first collegiate homer as a freshman for Baylor’s first run in the fourth inning. Aliyah Binford pounded a two-run homer down the left-field line in the sixth for her third hit of the game.

Though the Bears amassed 13 hits, they played from behind the whole game and could never catch the Longhorns.

“That was the most offense we’ve had in a while,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “I don’t know if it was nerves or what with the way we started so uptight. You can’t dig that kind of a hole.”

The game began on a bad note for the Bears in the first inning as Texas leadoff hitter Janae Jefferson reached on an error when Baylor first baseman Emily Hott dropped Binford’s throw from shortstop.

After Mia Scott doubled to left field, Jefferson stole home after escaping a rundown between third and the plate. Scott then scored on catcher Zadie LaValley’s error.

Mary Iakopo doubled and scored on Alyssa Washington’s single to give the Longhorns a 3-0 lead.

It got a lot worse for the Bears as Texas collected six hits and five runs in the fourth to open up an 8-0 lead.

Alyssa Popelka opened the inning with a single, stole second and moved to third on a passed ball before scoring on Jefferson’s single.

Following Scott’s single, McKenzie Parker ripped a two-run double to right field. Iakopo greeted reliever Maren Judisch with a mammoth two-run homer down the left-field line.

With Estelle Czech coming out of the bullpen, the Bears finally found some life as Strain led off the fourth with a homer down the right-field line.

“I went up there like I was going to hit this ball as hard as I can,” Strain said. “We definitely needed a spark at that moment. With all my teammates being there for me pumping me up, I couldn’t have done it.”

The Bears added another run when Hott singled and scored on Binford’s double down the left-field line.

After Iakopo’s run-scoring single gave Texas a 9-2 lead in the fifth, the Bears answered with Hott’s run-scoring double that scored Ana Watson in the bottom of the inning

Binford’s two-run homer highlighted Baylor’s three-run sixth, but the Bears couldn’t score in the seventh after Dolcini returned to the circle.

