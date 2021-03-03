Texas Longhorns maintain stranglehold on Baylor volleyball, 3-1

AUSTIN — Same song, 45th verse.
In the ears of the Baylor volleyball team, it’s getting about as repetitive as that “Hundred Bottles of Beer on the Wall” ditty.
Sixth-ranked Baylor pushed No. 2 Texas in places, but the Longhorns ultimately proved as unbeatable as ever in their home stomping grounds. Texas pounded away at an efficient clip at the net in taking a 25-22, 25-17, 17-25, 25-20 win over the Bears on Wednesday night at the Erwin Center.
Baylor (15-4 overall, 13-4 Big 12) lost to the Longhorns for the third time in the 2020-21 season and the 45th time ever in Austin, where they’ve never won.
Texas (17-0, 15-0) wasn’t nearly as polished in its service game, committing 14 serving errors to Baylor’s four. But the Longhorns made clean digs on the Bears’ attacks, and that potent passing helped put Texas in system. And when the Longhorns are in system, they systematically dismantle many a defense.
Texas hit .265 on the evening, while Baylor mustered a mere .194 percentage.
It didn’t go down as a conference match for either team, as the Big 12 opted to hold its conference season last fall. BU coach Ryan McGuyre wanted to challenge its team with a formidable nonconference schedule, and he figured a match against the mighty Longhorns would do the trick.
For Baylor seniors Yossiana Pressley and Hannah Sedwick, it marked the last time to try to lead the Bears to a breakthrough win in Austin. Though they’re eligible to return in the fall, the Bears won’t make the trip to Texas then, as the Longhorns will play two matches in Waco.
In Baylor’s last two matches against Texas back in the fall, Pressley couldn’t be stopped, combining for 61 kills. But the Bears didn’t get enough help at other positions on the court, and they wanted to alter that on Wednesday.
For the most part, they did so. Lauren Harrison blasted a team-leading 16 kills on .355 hitting while Marieke van der Mark chipped in 12 kills on a .233 clip. Pressley added 13 kills, but she wasn’t as efficient as usual, as she had 11 attacking errors and finished with a .044 hitting percentage.
Give UT’s defense plenty of credit in that regard. That showed in the final sequence of the match. The Longhorns led Baylor, 22-20, in the fourth set, trying to prevent the Bears from sending it to a winner-take-all fifth. So they walled up every avenue the Bears had, closing the match with three consecutive blocks, with Asjia O’Neal and Molly Phillips slamming the door on Pressley on match point.
Logan Eggleston was a monster for the Longhorns, whacking 23 kills on .417 hitting to go with 14 digs and five service aces. Skylar Fields and Brionne Butler contributed 10 kills apiece, and Butler led all players with nine blocks.
Preslie Anderson, the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, led Baylor with six blocks. Shanel Bramschreiber found herself busy in trying to withstand UT’s spikes and finished with 19 digs.
Baylor will be back on the court, hosting Oklahoma on Saturday at 5 p.m. The Bears will still get at least one more crack at Texas this season, as they host the Longhorns on March 26.