Texas nips Baylor women's tennis, 4-3

The Texas women’s tennis team edged Baylor, 4-3, on Saturday afternoon at Hurd Tennis Center.

The Longhorns clinched the match when Vivian Ovrootsky defeated Baylor’s Anita Sahdiieva, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4, on the No. 5 singles court, for a 4-2 advantage. Texas lost the doubles point, but won four of the six singles matches.

Baylor’s Alina Shcherbinina won a three-set battle over Texas’ Charlotte Chavatipon, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, in No. 3 singles, cutting Texas’ lead to 3-2.

Alicia Herrero claimed the Bears’ final point of the match, winning a marathon over the Longhorns’ Kylie Collins, 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, 1-0 (10-5).

Baylor’s doubles teams of Mel Krywoj and Herrero, and Shcherbinina and Isabella Harvison won their doubles games for the match’s initial point.

The Bears (15-7, 6-3) will be the No. 4 seed in next week’s Big 12 Tournament in Fort Worth.

