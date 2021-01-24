Texas ousts Baylor women's tennis in Kickoff Weekend final

AUSTIN — The Texas women’s tennis team defeated Baylor, 4-0, in the final of the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Sunday at the Texas Tennis Center.

Audrey Boch-Collins and Angelina Shakhraichuk teamed up for a 6-1 win on the No. 3 doubles court to start No. 23 Baylor off on the right foot, but then No. 3-ranked Texas took over. The Longhorns advanced to the ITA Indoor National Championships, Feb. 5-7 in Stillwater, Okla.

As a pair, Boch-Collins and Shakhraichuk picked up their first win of the spring together, evening their record to 1-1 with a 6-1 win over Texas’ Peyton Stearns and Charlotte Chavatipon. With the Longhorns evening things up on court No. 2, Alicia Herrero Linana and Mel Krywoj battled but came up short 6-4 on the No. 1 court to Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun of Texas.

Texas (4-0) took two-set wins on courts No. 3, No. 4 and No. 6 to seal the match. Baylor’s (4-1) Livia Kraus was up in the second set after taking the first on court No. 5, and Krywoj and No. 66-ranked Stearns were in their third set after splitting the first two.

