Texas rocks Baylor to finish three-game sweep

“Number one, she has got velocity with movement,” Moore said. “A lot of times you see good velocity with no movement and those are the balls that go far. She threw really well on Friday, painted the corners and just controlled the game from top to bottom. She tired a little bit today and we had better at-bats against her, but when she’s on her game she's one of the best pitchers in the country.”

Making her final appearance at Getterman Stadium on Senior Day, sixth-year senior Gia Rodoni struggled for the second time this weekend against the Longhorns after she allowed eight earned runs in the series opener.

Rodoni (11-9) gave up nine hits and a walk, allowing a two-run homer by Taylor Ellsworth and a solo homer by Mary Iakopo. The Longhorns broke it open with a four-run third.

“They’ve got a lineup full of kids that can swing the bat really well,” Moore said. “She had her moments of squelching that and we put up some zeroes today. But they did what they needed to do, and sometimes that makes your offense back off a little bit when you’ve got enough runs. It’s hard to overcome a four-spot.”

Janae Jefferson opened the third with a single before stealing second and scoring on Shannon Rhodes’ single. After Lauren Burke singled, Rhodes scored on Iakopo’s sacrifice fly.