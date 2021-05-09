Texas rocks Baylor to finish three-game sweep

Texas ace Shea O’Leary wasn’t perfect but she didn’t need to be.
Two years after throwing a perfect game in her only other appearance at Getterman Stadium in 2019, O’Leary shut down Baylor with a five-hitter on a muggy Sunday afternoon as the No. 14 Longhorns romped to a 5-0 win.
Texas (38-9, 12-6) finished off the three-game regular season-ending sweep over the Lady Bears (27-18, 8-9) heading into the Big 12 tournament Friday and Saturday in Oklahoma City.
The Longhorns dominated from start to finish, outscoring the Lady Bears 19-0 in the series. The fourth-place Lady Bears went 0-8 against the Big 12’s top three teams: No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 Oklahoma State and No. 3 Texas.
“I thought our girls fought awfully hard but Texas wouldn’t give them an inch,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “I thought we had much better at-bats today, which we should have seeing the pitcher twice. We had the option of not doing anything about it, but I thought we had a better approach, smarter at-bats, and we put the ball in play. They made some phenomenal plays.”
O’Leary (12-3) is now 4-0 in four career appearances against the Lady Bears in 2019 and 2021, allowing nine hits and no runs in 22 innings. It marked the second time O’Leary beat Baylor this weekend after she allowed two hits in five innings in Friday’s 8-0 win in Austin.
“Number one, she has got velocity with movement,” Moore said. “A lot of times you see good velocity with no movement and those are the balls that go far. She threw really well on Friday, painted the corners and just controlled the game from top to bottom. She tired a little bit today and we had better at-bats against her, but when she’s on her game she's one of the best pitchers in the country.”
Making her final appearance at Getterman Stadium on Senior Day, sixth-year senior Gia Rodoni struggled for the second time this weekend against the Longhorns after she allowed eight earned runs in the series opener.
Rodoni (11-9) gave up nine hits and a walk, allowing a two-run homer by Taylor Ellsworth and a solo homer by Mary Iakopo. The Longhorns broke it open with a four-run third.
“They’ve got a lineup full of kids that can swing the bat really well,” Moore said. “She had her moments of squelching that and we put up some zeroes today. But they did what they needed to do, and sometimes that makes your offense back off a little bit when you’ve got enough runs. It’s hard to overcome a four-spot.”
Janae Jefferson opened the third with a single before stealing second and scoring on Shannon Rhodes’ single. After Lauren Burke singled, Rhodes scored on Iakopo’s sacrifice fly.
Ellsworth then crushed Rodoni’s 3-1 pitch over the left-field fence for a two-run homer to give the Longhorns a 4-0 lead.
Texas scored its only other run in the fifth on Iakopo’s shot over the right-field fence.
The Lady Bears put together most of their offense in the first two innings. O’Leary hit Lou Gilbert with a pitch to open the first inning before Emily Hott singled. However O’Leary retired the next three batters.
In the second inning, Taylor Ellis and Zadie LaValley singled before O’Leary got the last two outs to extinguish another threat. O’Leary found her groove and didn’t allow a Baylor player to reach second base in the last five innings.
“Every time we had an opportunity to get something going they squelched it with their defense,” Moore said. “They have a great pitcher and a great defense together and that's going to make it more difficult to score runs.”
Eight Baylor players were recognized on Senior Day, including Rodoni, fifth-year players Ellis, Goose McGlaun and Nicky Dawson and four-year players Hannah Thompson, Hannah Smith and Alyssa Avalos and Maddison Kettler.
BEAR FACTS – No. 4 Baylor will open the Big 12 tournament Friday at 11 a.m. against No. 6 Texas Tech followed by a 2 p.m. game against No. 1 Oklahoma at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City.