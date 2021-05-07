Texas run-rules Baylor, 8-0

AUSTIN -- Baylor ace Gia Rodoni hoped the dominating pitching she showed at Getterman Stadium last weekend would travel to Austin.
But it didn’t.
No. 14 Texas jumped on Rodoni for five runs in the first two innings en route to an 8-0 run-rule win over the Lady Bears in six innings on Friday night at McCombs Field in the opener of the three-game series.
Baylor was without head coach Glenn Moore, who underwent a medical procedure Thursday. It’s uncertain whether he’ll be back for the final two games of the series at Getterman Stadium at 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
In March, Moore missed three nonconference games after he had two heart stents implanted.
The Lady Bears (27-16, 8-7) need to win both games in Waco to overtake the Longhorns (36-9, 10-6) for third place in the Big 12 before heading into the conference tournament in Oklahoma City.
Rodoni (11-8) pitched superbly last weekend when she picked up two wins and a save in Baylor’s three-game sweep of Kansas as she allowed two runs in 14.1 innings.
But the Longhorns scored two runs in the first inning and three more in the second against Rodoni, who allowed 11 hits, two walks and eight earned runs in 5.2 innings.
That was plenty of run support for Texas ace Shea O’Leary (11-3), who allowed two hits and a walk in five innings before Ryleigh White pitched the final inning.
The Longhorns were trouble for Rodoni from the start as Janae Jefferson led off the first inning with an infield single before Shannon Rhodes walked. After Lauren Burke advanced both runners with a sacrifice bunt, Mary Iakopo drilled a two-run single to give Texas the lead.
Rodoni experienced more problems in the second inning as she walked Colleen Sullivan and Camille Corona reached on an infield single. Jefferson followed with a run-scoring single before Rhodes ripped a two-run double to push Texas’ lead to 5-0.
O’Leary dominated Baylor in her five-inning stint as Lou Gilbert was the only hitter to reach second when she hit a two-out double in the third inning.
After Rodoni shut out Texas for three innings, the Longhorns struck for three more in the sixth.
Taylor Ellsworth opened the sixth with a single before MK Tedder doubled. Kaitlyn Washington drilled a two-run double that got past diving leftfielder Gilbert.
Rodoni retired the next two hitters but Rhodes picked up her third hit of the night with an RBI-single to finish off the run-rule win.