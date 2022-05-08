Texas shuts down Bears, 6-0

AUSTIN – A day after erupting for 17 runs, Baylor never crossed home plate.

With Hailey Dolcini spinning a three-hitter, No. 17 Texas shut down the Bears for a 6-0 win to end the regular season Sunday afternoon at McCombs Field.

The Bears (28-23, 6-12) will be seeded fifth in the Big 12 tournament against No. 4 Iowa State at noon Thursday with the winner facing No. 1 Oklahoma on Friday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

In Thursday's other first-round games, No. 2 Oklahoma State will play No. 7 Kansas at 3 p.m., while No. 3 Texas (37-16-1, 12-6) will face No. 6 Texas Tech at 6 p.m.

After amassing 16 hits and 15 walks in Saturday’s 17-3 blowout of the Longhorns, the Bears produced very little offense against Dolcini (18-6), who allowed three singles and one walk while striking out six.

“Hailey Dolcini and fundamental defense were the difference today," said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. "This game is about pitching and defense, so you have to match it until the other team breaks. We broke down early and never could recover.”

Dolcini ended the weekend with her second win while pitching 11 shutout innings, including four innings in Texas’ 10-6 win over the Bears in Friday’s series opener.

Baylor starting pitcher Dariana Orme (12-14) suffered her second loss of the weekend after getting rocked in the opener. Texas collected six hits, two walks and five runs (three earned) in three innings against Orme in Sunday’s game.

The Longhorns took command early with three first-inning runs.

Janae Jefferson and Mia Scott opened the inning with singles before Mary Iakopo followed with a run-scoring double and Alyssa Washington drilled a two-run double.

In the third inning, Texas loaded the bases with Orme’s walks to Scott and McKenzie Parker and Iakopo’s single.

Courtney Day hit a grounder to Baylor first baseman Emily Hott, who threw high to home for an error as Scott scored. Bella Dayton followed with a run-scoring single to give the Longhorns a 5-0 lead.

After Maren Judisch relieved in the fourth inning, Jefferson walked and scored on Iakopo’s sacrifice fly.

The three Baylor hits were singles by McKenzie Wilson, Aliyah Binford and Hott.

