Texas snaps losing streak versus Baylor, claims Big 12 tournament title

KANSAS CITY — Baylor’s bid for a comeback against Texas in the Big 12 Tournament final just couldn’t find a foothold.

Every time the Bears got a crucial rebound or steal, they seemed to give the ball right back and slide to where they started.

As a result, the No. 7 Longhorns celebrated a title and cut down the nets following a 67-58 victory over the No. 4 Bears on Sunday afternoon at Municipal Arena.

Texas pressured Big 12 regular season champ Baylor into 16 turnovers — eight in each half — and in doing so snapped a 13-game losing streak against the Bears.

Not only that, the Horns interrupted Baylor’s 12-game winning streak that stretched from a victory over Texas on Feb. 4 until Sunday.

“I think we played incredibly well for the last two months and I think we didn’t play well tonight,” Baylor first-year coach Nicki Collen said. “I credit a lot of that to Texas. Texas’ ball pressure frazzled us kind of all night long, kept us out of good ball movement, good player movement.”

Baylor’s bid to win a fourth-straight Big 12 Tournament title came up short. Meanwhile, Texas (26-6) won its first conference tournament since 2003.

The Bears (27-6) began Big 12 regular season play with road losses at Kansas State and Oklahoma. Then they reeled off 15 conference wins in 16 tries to win the school’s 12th consecutive Big 12 championship.

Now it’s time for Baylor to turn its attention to March Madness.

“I think this team has really jelled down the stretch,” Collen said. “We’ve played really, really good basketball and put ourselves in position to receive a good seed. We’ve got to move forward.”

The Longhorns built up a double-digit lead in the first half and stiff-armed Baylor for the entire third and fourth quarters.

Bears forward NaLyssa Smith made a fast-break layup that cut Texas’ advantage to seven with 4:20 remaining.

But Longhorns’ guard Aliyah Matharu answered with a 3-pointer on the next trip down to push the lead back to 10.

Baylor never got closer than seven after that.

Smith, who had a career-high 37 in the Bears’ semifinal win over Oklahoma, finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds — her 24th double-double of the season. Jordan Lewis and Ja’Mee Asberry each added 13.

Texas guard Rory Harmon consistently got inside and found ways to get the ball to the basket as she led her team with 20, plus five boards and five assists.

Adversity struck a blow in the first half as Texas controlled the second quarter and took an 11-point lead to intermission.

With Smith and Egbo both saddled with two fouls early in the second quarter, Texas went aggressively to the paint. Longhorns guard Joanne Allen-Taylor made a layup that put the Horns in front, 22-14, Baylor’s largest deficit of the tournament by seven points.

Baylor answered back as Jaden Owens got down court quickly for a layup and Lewis nailed a 3-pointer from the right side that cut Texas’ lead down to three.

The Horns kept coming, though. Texas forward Audrey Warren tossed in a 16-foot jumper and Shay Holle split a pair of free throws to cap a 9-2 run and the Longhorns had a 10-point advantage.

Harmon finished the half with a last-second finger roll that increased Texas’ largest lead of the game to 11 points as the teams headed back to the locker rooms for halftime.

Smith picked up her third foul on a play that made Baylor fans hold their collective breath. She was called for a charge in transition and was slow to get back to a standing position. Smith stayed in a squat on the court for several seconds. She then moved slowly off the court and headed back to the locker room for a moment.

Smith came back into the arena and pedaled a stationary bike but didn’t return to the game in the first half.

“When I had came down, my foot slipped so it felt like I hyperextended my knee,” Smith said.

Baylor’s star forward returned to the court to warm up for the second half. Smith came out of the locker room wearing a knee brace, but quickly chucked it and took some shots. She was back in the lineup to start the second half.

After an emotional high when Smith scored a career high against Oklahoma and her father, Rodney Smith, sunk a valuable half-court shot in a halftime promotion, Sunday was a bit of a comedown.

“I don’t like to lose, so I mean it’s going to stick with me for a little bit, but I know we’ve got to move on to the tournament,” Smith said. “It’s bigger than this game. It is something I’m going to go back and watch and see things we could’ve done better.”

BEAR FACTS: Smith made the All-Big 12 Tournament Team along with Texas’ Harmon and Lauren Ebo, Oklahoma’s Madi Williams and Iowa State’s Ashley Joens.

