Texas soccer edges Baylor, 1-0

AUSTIN — Trinity Byars scored the only goal 27 minutes into the game as Texas held on for a 1-0 win over the Baylor soccer team on Friday night at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

The Bears (2-6-2, 0-2) dropped their fourth straight game while Texas (8-1-3, 2-0-1) hasn't suffered a Big 12 loss.

Baylor had a lot of opportunities to score by taking 14 shots including nine on goal. But the Bears couldn't squeeze one into the net as Texas goalkeeper Savannah Madden collected nine saves.

Texas took 11 shots with four on goal as Baylor goalkeeper Lauren Traywick finished with three saves.