Texas soccer rolls to 4-0 win over Baylor

Lexi Missimo scored a pair of goals as the Texas soccer team rolled to a 4-0 win over Baylor on Wednesday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Missimo, Haley Berg and Julia Grosso scored goals in the first half as the Longhorns (7-5) opened up a 3-0 lead. Texas added another goal in the second half as Missimo scored again against the Bears (4-5-3).
All spring games between Big 12 opponents count as nonconference matches.
