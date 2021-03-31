 Skip to main content
Texas soccer rolls to 4-0 win over Baylor
Lexi Missimo scored a pair of goals as the Texas soccer team rolled to a 4-0 win over Baylor on Wednesday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.

Missimo, Haley Berg and Julia Grosso scored goals in the first half as the Longhorns (7-5) opened up a 3-0 lead. Texas added another goal in the second half as Missimo scored again against the Bears (4-5-3).

All spring games between Big 12 opponents count as nonconference matches.

