Texas softball run-rules Baylor, 8-0

AUSTIN — Baylor ace Gia Rodoni hoped the dominating pitching she showed at Getterman Stadium last weekend would travel to Austin.

But it didn’t.

No. 14 Texas jumped on Rodoni for five runs in the first two innings en route to an 8-0 run-rule win over the Lady Bears in six innings on Friday night at McCombs Field in the opener of the three-game series.

Baylor was without head coach Glenn Moore, who underwent a medical procedure Thursday. It’s uncertain whether he’ll be back for the final two games of the series at Getterman Stadium at 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

In March, Moore missed three nonconference games after he had two heart stents implanted.

The Lady Bears (27-16, 8-7) need to win both games in Waco to overtake the Longhorns (36-9, 10-6) for third place in the Big 12 before heading into the conference tournament in Oklahoma City.

Rodoni (11-8) pitched superbly last weekend when she picked up two wins and a save in Baylor’s three-game sweep of Kansas as she allowed two runs in 14.1 innings.

But the Longhorns scored two runs in the first inning and three more in the second against Rodoni, who allowed 11 hits, two walks and eight earned runs in 5.2 innings.