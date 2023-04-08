When Scott Drew takes his Baylor basketball team into Big 12 games next season, some nights are going to feel like old home week.

Former longtime assistant Jerome Tang will be in his second year as Kansas State’s head coach while former Bears' assistant Grant McCasland will be the first-year head coach at Texas Tech.

In the NCAA Tournament, Drew might coach against first-year Wichita State head coach Paul Mills or longtime North Florida head coach Matt Driscoll, both former Baylor assistants.

That Scott Drew coaching tree has grown from a sapling to a Redwood.

That’s no accident because Drew has always entrusted his assistants with a ton of responsibilities. When they step into a head coaching chair, success is no surprise because they’ve played integral roles in building one of the best and most respected programs in the country at Baylor.

“All of us put blood, sweat and tears to build this program, so they’re your family for life and you want success for them and their families,” Drew said. “People recognize what great assistants we’ve had and know what they’re able to do when they become head coaches because of what they’ve done before."

When Drew is inducted with the 2023 class into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, he won’t see it as an individual honor. He’s never made Baylor's success all about himself. He knows it's taken a village.

“It’s a great honor and I’m extremely humbled,” Drew said. “But it’s a team award. It means we’ve had great players that put the team first and a great coaching staff to help us accomplish a lot. We’ve had a tremendous administration and fan support. God be the glory to everything we do.”

Following the tragic events of 2003, Drew took over a scandal-ridden program nobody else wanted and built it into a national champion 18 years later.

Along the way, he’s fashioned a 420-233 record with 11 NCAA Tournament appearances, including two Elite Eight berths, two Sweet 16 berths and the crowning 2021 national championship. The Bears have also made three NIT appearances that led to two championship game appearances and the 2013 NIT title.

Tang was at Drew’s side for 19 years as an assistant before accepting the head coaching job at Kansas State in March 2022. The 56-year-old Tang was an “overnight” sensation in his first season, earning Naismith national coach of the year after leading the Wildcats to a 26-10 season and a berth in the Elite Eight.

“We knew it was going to be great,” Drew said. “For 19 years, we saw him recruit, run individual workouts in practice and game prep. We do things as a staff, so then you’ve had a lot of responsibility and it makes it easy.”

Tang credits Drew for giving him the freedom and accountability to develop his leadership and coaching skills that led to his remarkable first-year success at Kansas State.

“When we were in the middle of it, I don’t think I told him enough what a great job he’s doing because we were always trying to figure out how we could get a little bit better,” Tang said. “And the proof of that is the success that Paul (Mills) and Grant (McCasland) and Matt (Driscoll) and other people who have been under him have had, and now my situation, because he prepares. He’s taught us to set a great example of what servant leadership is and how to empower people to be the best version of themselves.”

After leading North Texas to the NIT championship, McCasland was introduced as Texas Tech’s new head coach on Tuesday. McCasland credited Drew’s ability to build relationships with players and coaches for the phenomenal success he’s enjoyed at Baylor.

“That’s the part I probably learned first and foremost is that you have to love those people around you first and then you can have high expectations for them to win,” McCasland said. “That’s what he’s done a remarkable job of and I think a lot of those guys have taken with him. It’s people first. You can say it but it’s another thing to live it.”

Drew and his staff have developed a lot of great players, including NBA lottery picks like Ekpe Udoh, Taurean Prince, Davion Mitchell and Jeremy Sochan and many other draft picks. Guard Jared Butler became Baylor’s first consensus first-team All-American for the 2021 national championship team before the Utah Jazz selected him in the second round of the NBA Draft.

Drew has been regarded as an ace recruiter since his days as an assistant coach under his father, Homer Drew, at Valparaiso. But during his two decades as Baylor’s head coach, he’s developed a knack for adapting his players' skills to a style that brings out the best in them.

Baylor's offenses have consistently been strong in transition with a lot of capable 3-point shooters that have produced some of the highest scoring teams in the country. Dictated by personnel, some teams have been more effective in half-court schemes than others.

Beginning late in the 2009 season, Drew relied on zone defenses because his teams often featured great length. As the Bears transformed into a guard-oriented team over the past few seasons, Drew switched to an aggressive man-to-man defense that helped the Bears win the national championship.

“The game changes, so you have to be willing to adapt and change,” Drew said. “Our staff has done a good job with that, constantly evolving and never being satisfied. When we went to a zone in 2009, it helped us go on a great run. Then we switched to a no-middle defense during Davion’s first year (2019-20). That was different and our personnel fit it.”

Likewise, Drew has changed his recruiting approach to adapt to the changing times.

During the early years of his Baylor tenure, Drew and his staff mostly recruited from the high school ranks, building the program with signees like Curtis Jerrells, Henry Dugat, Kevin Rogers, Tweety Carter and LaceDarius Dunn.

The Bears would land an occasional impact transfer like Udoh from Michigan who played a key part on the Bears' 2010 Elite Eight squad.

While the Bears are still signing highly-touted high school players like McDonald’s All-Americans Keyonte George on the 2022-23 team and Ja’Kobe Walter on next year’s team, transfers are playing huge roles.

The national championship team featured five key transfers, including Butler from Alabama, Mitchell from Auburn, MaCio Teague from North Carolina-Asheville, Adam Flagler from Presbyterian and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua from UNLV.

Each of those players except Butler had to redshirt a year, which allowed them to adapt to Drew’s system and build relationships and develop team chemistry.

“In the past, most coaches could plan out rosters for three to four years,” Drew said. “Now it’s a lot different.”

With the recent changes allowing transfers immediate eligibility instead of redshirting, building relationships and developing team chemistry have become a bigger challenge. The NIL has also become a major factor since players can play where they get the best financial deal from endorsements.

“It becomes more difficult for a relational-based program,” Drew said. “When you develop relationships, you’re in it for the long haul and you see them develop as people and players, and they graduate. That why we’ve always had one of the lowest transfer rates. Now it’s more transactional.”

Because of his extraordinary success, Drew could have used Baylor as a springboard to other head coaching jobs. But he’s chosen to keep building on his success at Baylor much like his dad did at Valparaiso for more than two decades.

Drew has been able to use his platform to express his Christian faith. The program’s motto is J.O.Y. which means putting Jesus first, others second and then yourself.

While Drew has seen a lot of worthy assistants move to head coaching jobs, he continues to develop outstanding replacements like Alvin Brooks III, John Jakus and Jared Nuness

“A lot of people want to be at Baylor,” Drew said. “Everybody works really hard and gets along, and I’ve become a better father and husband and have grown spiritually because of it.”

After coaching for 20 years at the Ferrell Center, Drew is looking forward to moving across I-35 into Foster Pavilion next season. Baylor’s new digs will be downsized from 10,400 seats at the Ferrell Center to 7,500 capacity to create a more intimidating atmosphere for opponents.

“The new arena is going to be a real home-court advantage,” Drew said. “We’ve had the best road record in the Big 12 and this gives us a chance to be the best at home.”