Texas Sports Hall of Fame: Sophia Young's development helped build Lady Bears

Sophia Young arrived at Baylor before the Lady Bears were a national power and before she was a savvy, veteran basketball player.
In fact, Young was as green as her jersey, having played only a couple of years of high school basketball in Shreveport, La., and some local summer league ball.
A native of St. Vincent, West Indies, she had seen basketball and played a little. But Young didn’t fully embrace what would become her lifelong sport until she was 15 and moved to the United States.
In the early years of this millennium, Baylor coach Kim Mulkey wasn’t bringing high school All-Americans to the Lady Bears yet. So when she heard about Young from fellow Shreveportian Jennifer Roberts, a Baylor assistant, it was a chance the Baylor coaches had to take.
The player they landed would develop into a cornerstone of the Lady Bear dynasty. But it took some time.
“I was athletic. I could run. I could jump. I had instincts of where the ball would be,” Young said. “They say you have a knack for where the ball will be. My freshman year was all about that. I know I can run, I know I can jump, I know I can get rebounds. If you get offensive rebounds, then you get a putback. That’s kind of where I lived my freshman year of college.”
Remarkably, that mindset worked for a double-double per night. Young averaged 14.2 points and 10 rebounds as a freshman at Baylor. She helped the Lady Bears reach the final of the WNIT that season and win 24 games.
“Her freshman year you could see obviously the unbelievable athletic ability, but she was so raw in basketball because she really hadn’t played much,” said Baylor Bear Insider editor Jerry Hill, who was the Trib’s Lady Bear beat writer at the time. “No, I wouldn’t say as a freshman you would say, ‘Oh yeah, this is a sure-fire WNBA player.’”
Young was both smart enough to realize she was a limited basketball player as a college freshman and she was driven enough to want to be more than that.
“After my freshman year, I realized that I didn’t know much,” Young said. “I went to Pete Newell’s Tall Woman’s Camp. That’s where I learned a lot of skills, like basketball moves, post moves. That’s where really my eyes were opened up. If I could get these moves down, then it will be different for me.”
Earlier this month, new Baylor basketball coach Nicki Collen hired Young-Malcolm (she married Jermaine Malcolm in 2014) to be the Lady Bears’ assistant athletic director for player development.
Considering Young-Malcolm’s path from her arrival at Baylor through her WNBA career, she’s an excellent person to help student-athletes develop.
Young took what she learned at the post player camp and went to work in the summer before her sophomore season.
“The summertime is when you get better,” Young said. “You don’t get better in November. You have already been better or you’re getting better throughout the summer. In November, the coaches’ eyes are opened up. ‘We have to work things around this person.’”
Young said she expected other teams in the Big 12 would know her game after her freshman year and be ready for her. Getting better meant elevating despite that and she did it. Young averaged 16.7 points as a sophomore and didn’t stop there. She increased her points production every season in college until she posted 22.3 points and 10 rebounds a game as a senior.
Young is one of six Baylor players to reach 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds for her career.
Of course, all of those statistics don’t quite portray Young’s real impact. She was the leader in scoring and attitude for Baylor’s first national championship team in 2005.
“She has the type of work ethic where she makes everyone around her better by example,” longtime Baylor assistant coach Bill Brock said. “She demanded that everyone on the court played hard.”
Young’s first NCAA Tournament experience ended in a Sweet 16 loss to Tennessee by two points. But coming so close to advancing started a fire within the Lady Bears’ locker room.
“That was so painful for all of us,” Young said. “We saw what success felt like. We didn’t get to experience it, but we saw how it can be. My teammates and I, we literally stayed at school the whole entire summer. We stayed in the gym, we stayed in the weight room. We were intent on getting farther than the Sweet 16. That summer is when we won.”
Young’s Lady Bears came from 16 points behind in the first half to defeat LSU, 68-57, in the Final Four in 2005. That was the prelude to a 22-point victory over Michigan State for the program’s first national title. Young scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the championship victory over the Spartans.
In three years, Young had gone from a little-known post player from Shreveport to the best player on the NCAA Tournament champion.
She led Baylor to 26 wins and another Sweet 16 appearance in 2006, then prepared for a WNBA career.
On draft night, Young was projected to go No. 3 overall to the Charlotte Sting. Instead, the Sting picked Duke guard Monique Currie. That allowed the San Antonio Silver Stars to select the Lady Bear.
“In hindsight, everything’s 20/20 right? Going to San Antonio was a blessing for me,” Young said. “The coach and the GM really wanted me. I think that energy, it was a place that I was supposed to be.
“We were able to bring a pair of Western Conference championships to San Antonio. Because of that, I was able to stay there my whole entire career. That’s not normal.”
Young played nine seasons for the Silver Stars and made three WNBA All-Star Games. She scored 4,300 points and grabbed more than 1,800 rebounds.
Young-Malcolm will be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame on Aug. 28 along with former Waco High linebacker Derrick Johnson, former Dallas Cowboy linebacker DeMarcus Ware, track star Leroy Burrell and former Cowboys defensive back Charlie Waters as the Class of 2021.
However, Young-Malcolm doesn’t spend a lot of time looking back at her playing career. She has two young children at home and she’s embarking on what she describes as a dream job.
For Young-Malcolm, being in charge of player development means sharing her experience in order to help student-athletes navigate college and post-college lives.
“It’s perfect for me. That’s exactly what I was looking for,” Young-Malcolm said. “Because I have experienced so much in my life, got to travel all over the world playing this game and meeting so many people, for me coming back to Baylor and investing in young female athletes, it is something that, oh my gosh, I need to tell them. I need to prepare them for life. I need to help get them in this avenue whether they go pro or not. To me, it’s all about mentoring and giving back. I feel like I have a lot in my mind that I need to get out.”