Texas Sports Hall of Fame: Young's development helped build Lady Bears

“It’s perfect for me. That’s exactly what I was looking for,” Young-Malcolm said. “Because I have experienced so much in my life, got to travel all over the world playing this game and meeting so many people, for me coming back to Baylor and investing in young female athletes, it is something that, oh my gosh, I need to tell them. I need to prepare them for life. I need to help get them in this avenue whether they go pro or not. To me, it’s all about mentoring and giving back. I feel like I have a lot in my mind that I need to get out.”