Texas State sends Bears to fifth straight loss, 11-4

SAN MARCOS — It’s back to .500 for the Baylor baseball team.

No. 18 Texas State sent the Bears back to the even-water mark with an 11-4 win on Tuesday night at Bobcat Ballpark. It’s the fifth straight loss for Baylor (16-16), and the second straight mid-week defeat to a ranked in-state opponent after the Bears fell to Dallas Baptist last week.

Baylor has sported a .500 record at six different junctures this season, as the Bears formerly were 3-3, 4-4, 5-5, 9-9 and 11-11.

The Bobcats (25-9) scored in each of the first four innings in racking up this win, including a five-run fourth. Texas State smoked three home runs among its 13 hits, a two-run bomb from Wesley Faison, a solo shot from Jose Gonzalez and another solo homer by Justin Thompson.

Baylor actually jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first, scoring on Kyle Nevin’s infield single and a double-play grounder from Chase Wehsener. But the Bears couldn’t stop the Bobcat onslaught that came. BU’s pitchers also helped Texas State’s cause by issuing six walks.

Nevin was the only Bear with a multi-hit outing, going 3-for-4.

Baylor, at 2-7 in the Big 12, will host Kansas in a three-game series starting Thursday.