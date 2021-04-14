Texas State slips by Baylor softball, 7-5

Sara Vanderford, Tara Oltmann and Hailey MacKay hit solo homers as Texas State knocked off Baylor, 7-5, Wednesday night at Getterman Stadium.

Baylor (21-9) played its first game since April 2 due to COVID-19 issues.

After the Bobcats (26-6) opened up a 4-0 lead, the Lady Bears tied the game with a four-run third inning as Maddison Kettler, Emily Hott and Zadie LaValley hit run-scoring singles.

But Vanderford homered for the Bobcats in the fourth inning followed by Oltmann's homer in the sixth. Jessica Mullins (13-3) allowed three hits and one run in 4.2 innings to pick up the win for Texas State, while Sidney Holman-Mansell (6-2) got the loss for Baylor.

Baylor will face Oklahoma State in a three-game series Friday through Sunday in Stillwater.