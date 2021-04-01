Texas State takes down Baylor volleyball, 3-1

Texas State’s volleyball team came into the Ferrell Center and outhit No. 9 Baylor in seizing a 28-30, 25-15, 26-24, 25-22 win on Thursday night.

It was the regular-season finale for the Bears (19-6), who will now wait for their NCAA tournament seeding when that field is announced on Sunday.

The Bobcats (30-8) overcame a first-set loss with more efficient hitting as the match progressed. Janell Fitzgerald topped three Texas State players in double-figure kills with 15.

Baylor’s Yossiana Pressley banged 19 kills and Lauren Harrison had 13, but the Bears mostly struggled in their attacking, finishing with a .127 hitting percentage.