Texas Tech soccer blanks Baylor, 2-0

LUBBOCK — Charlotte Teeter and Gisselle Kozarski scored late goals as Texas Tech overcame Baylor, 2-0, on Thursday night.

The game was scoreless until Teeter drilled her goal with less than 12 minutes remaining. Kozarski followed with a goal in the final minute after getting an assist from Teeter.

Texas Tech (9-3-5, 5-1-2) controlled the ball most of the game by taking 12 shots to Baylor's three. Both Baylor goalkeeper Lauren Traywick and Texas Tech's Madison White had one save apiece.

The Bears (4-9-2, 2-5) will finish the regular season with two home games against TCU at 1 p.m. Sunday and Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. Oct. 27.