Texas Tech thumps Bears again, 11-1, to capture series

No amount of beaver magic could help the 2022 edition of the Baylor baseball team on Saturday.

Just call Brandon Birdswell and No. 15 Texas Tech the magic killers.

Birdswell gave the Red Raiders a strong starting outing to hurl Tech to an 11-1 win at Baylor Ballpark, sending the visitors to the series victory. And so it goes for the Bears (21-22, 4-13), who have dropped six straight Big 12 games and have claimed just one conference series win over last-place Kansas.

Baylor has been getting a trial by fire of late, and the burns are noticeable. It’s time to start learning from these experiences and turn it into wins, said BU coach Steve Rodriguez.

“You can only throw so many bullpens, you can hit in the cage, but at some point you have to go out there and get the blood racing and know how to control yourself and know what it feels like,” Rodriguez said. “The only way to do that is by getting out there. Sometimes it’s painful. But if you learn from it, it’s useful. If not, then you just took a punch in the face and it didn’t help you.”

A nice-sized crowd turned out at Baylor Ballpark on a pretty spring day that featured a pregame recognition for the 2012 Bears — the so-called “Feed the Beaver” team — that won the Big 12. But the Bears were unable to treat those home fans to a win.

Texas Tech (31-15, 11-6) came into this series with a well-deserved reputation as mashers, as the Red Raiders ranked No. 1 in the Big 12 in runs and second to Texas in both batting average and home runs. But this weekend they’ve signaled that teams shouldn’t sleep on their starting pitching staff.

Birdswell matched the gem that Andrew Morris gave the Red Raiders on Friday with another marvelous mound effort in Game 2. The junior right-hander worked seven innings and yielded just five hits and one run to the Bears. He upped his season record to 7-2 with the win and lowered his ERA to 2.07 from 2.17 coming into the day.

The Red Raiders supplied Birdswell with all the run support he’d need with a five-run second inning. They smacked three straight hits to open the inning against BU starter Kobe Andrade (3-3), including Parker Kelly’s RBI double into the left-field corner. Tech later made it 2-0 on Dillon Carter’s sacrifice fly. That out was the second of the inning and led Andrade to the brink of the escape hatch without too much damage.

But Tech boasts thumpers up and down its batting order. Cole Stillwell followed with a two-run double and Jace Jung banged an RBI single to push the Red Raider lead to 5-0.

“It’s part of the frustration a little bit, where we’re missing down the middle of the plate a little too much,” Rodriguez said. “(Andrade) doesn’t have great velocity, so balls are a little easier to make adjustments to. That’s part of his growth. This is his first year to be a starter. He’s kind of been thrust into that role with the injuries we’ve had, so these are the learning moments.”

In the third inning, the Bears pulled to within 5-1 with a moon shot. Jacob Schoenvogel, who has taken over as BU’s starting rightfielder with Kyle Nevin shifting to first base in the absence of the injured Chase Wehsener, golfed his first career home run high down the right-field line. The ball seemed to tickle the clouds with its height, but fortunately for the Bears it stayed just fair.

“To be honest, I didn’t even know if it was gone or not,” said Schoenvogel, who went 2-for-4 on the day. “I don’t hit them too often. When you get it off the bat, you just get out of the box and if it goes, it goes. If it doesn’t, hopefully I’m on second or third base.”

The Bears were still in the game at that point, and Andrade kept them in it for the next several innings. The sophomore transfer from Texas A&M, who always works briskly, retired 12 in a row during one stretch and put up zeroes in the first, third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

He encountered a bit of trouble in the seventh when he gave up a two-out single to Tech’s Jace Jung and walked the cleanup hitter Ty Coleman. Rodriguez turned to the bullpen, and freshman Henry Cone couldn’t get the Bears out of the inning without Tech doing some damage. Cone’s first offering came scorching back the other direction, as Kurt Wilson walloped it for a three-run home run, his 11th of the year.

Bam, just like that, the score moved to 8-1 and the Bears were staring at another K2-sized hill to climb.

The BU batters couldn’t ever get a foothold on that climb, as they continued their weekend struggles. Their best chance to score came in the seventh, when they put a pair of runners on base thanks to a Harrison Caley single and Jack Pineda’s hit-by-pitch. But with two outs, Tre Richardson struck out against Birdswell, and the scoring threat fizzled.

Tech, meanwhile, only added to its lead. The Red Raiders put up a three-spot in the ninth against Baylor reliever Chandler Freeman, including RBI doubles from Coleman and Kelly.

Wilson went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs in the win for Tech.

Baylor continues to lead Kansas and Kansas State by a game in the Big 12 standings in the race to avoid the cellar and, thus, avoid missing the conference tournament. The Bears will try to salvage a game from this series in Sunday’s 1 p.m. finale. Blake Helton draws the start for the Bears in his first action since the opening weekend of the year, but Rodriguez said Helton will be on a limited pitch count, so it’ll amount to an all-staff type of pitching day.

After Sunday’s game, Baylor will host Tarleton State on Tuesday before taking next weekend off.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.