Texas Tech upsets No. 9 Baylor volleyball in five sets

There’s at least one beneficial aspect to the Big 12’s COVID-19 constructed volleyball schedule that features teams playing on back-to-back nights.

Nobody has to wait long to seek revenge.

Revenge will be on the Baylor players’ minds after letting a two-set lead slip away as Texas Tech rallied to win the last three sets to pull off the upset Friday night at the Ferrell Center.

After the No. 9 Bears won the first two sets 25-23 and 25-19, the Red Raiders captured a pair of 25-22 wins before taking the final set 18-16.

The loss ended a six-match winning streak for the Bears (7-4, 2-1), but they’ll have a shot to get back on track when they play Texas Tech (11-5, 1-2) again Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.

“I think we just took the foot off the pedal at one point, and they took advantage of it, and we struggled to get back into the way we play,” said Baylor outside hitter Avery Skinner. “Moving forward we can’t allow ourselves to get relaxed at any point. We have to take care of every single point. It doesn’t matter what’s happening on their side, we need to control our side way better than we did.”