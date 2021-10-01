Texas Tech upsets No. 9 Baylor volleyball in five sets

There’s at least one beneficial aspect to the Big 12’s COVID-19 constructed volleyball schedule that features teams playing on back-to-back nights.
Nobody has to wait long to seek revenge.
Revenge will be on the Baylor players’ minds after letting a two-set lead slip away as Texas Tech rallied to win the last three sets to pull off the upset Friday night at the Ferrell Center.
After the No. 9 Bears won the first two sets 25-23 and 25-19, the Red Raiders captured a pair of 25-22 wins before taking the final set 18-16.
The loss ended a six-match winning streak for the Bears (7-4, 2-1), but they’ll have a shot to get back on track when they play Texas Tech (11-5, 1-2) again Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.
“I think we just took the foot off the pedal at one point, and they took advantage of it, and we struggled to get back into the way we play,” said Baylor outside hitter Avery Skinner. “Moving forward we can’t allow ourselves to get relaxed at any point. We have to take care of every single point. It doesn’t matter what’s happening on their side, we need to control our side way better than we did.”
Skinner was a bright spot for the Bears as she hit .308 and amassed a game-high 27 kills while collecting 12 digs and three blocks. But Baylor star Yossiana Pressley was off her game as she hit .064 and finished with 16 kills and 13 errors.
“She’ll respond tomorrow,” said Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre. “She plays at a high level very consistently, something we expect from her all the time. Definitely not her best night tonight, but I expect her to be back tomorrow, for sure.”
The Bears hit .247 overall, but their biggest issue was 14 service errors.
“I’m probably most disappointed in how we served,” McGuyre said. “When we’re serving better, it gives our defense chances to block more balls, dig more balls in transition. Take away some of those free points, and maybe we’re in a different situation. But that’s part of the game. We’ve got to do the whole thing.”
Texas Tech got a big night from Kenna Sauer, who finished with 19 kills and 17 digs. Karrington Jones hit .360 and chipped in 11 kills while Reagan Cooper finished with 14 kills.
“She (Sauer) moved the ball around and was pretty deceptive with her off-speed stuff,” McGuyre said. “That got us out of position a little bit early on. Good things happen when you hit hard, and they took some big swings at the end that got through. Tech did a really good job overall really fighting.”
The Bears put themselves in great position to win by taking the first two sets, but the momentum began to change when the Red Raiders scored the final three points of the third set to pull off a 25-22 win.
The loss snapped the Bears’ 19-match winning streak. The Bears started the fourth set like they ended the third as Texas Tech jumped out to a 6-1 lead and stretched it to 14-7 behind Cooper’s strong play at the net.
After Skinner helped the Bears trim the Red Raiders’ lead to 23-22, Sauer came through with a kill before Baylor’s Shanel Bramschreiber hit the ball out of bounds to secure Tech’s win.
With Pressley regaining her form, the final set went back and forth. Pressley’s kill forced a 16-16 tie, but the Red Raiders completed the win following Skinner’s service error and Sauer’s final kill.
“Hats off to Tech,” McGuyre said. “Down 2-0, credit to them to keep battling and fighting. I thought every set went back and forth. We just made it hard for us to win and get runs with our serves tonight.”