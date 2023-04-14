LUBBOCK — Texas Tech responded to the Baylor softball team’s six-run sixth inning with a six-run frame of its own in taking down the 18th-ranked Bears, 10-8, to open the teams’ Big 12 series on Friday night.

Three different teams smacked home runs for the Red Raiders (29-15, 3-7), which tagged 13 hits in all.

Baylor (32-10, 2-5) took an 8-4 lead after a six-run top of the sixth. That outburst was highlighted by Kaci West’s two-run single and a towering two-run blast from Amber Toven.

But Tech had the answer in the bottom of the inning. The inning started innocently enough, with BU ace Darinna Orme hitting Tech’s leadoff batter Kennedy Crites with a pitch. But the bigger blows were forthcoming, including an RBI triple by Kailey Wyckoff and a two-run home run from Ellie Bailey. Demi Elder later added a three-run home run of her own off BU reliever RyLee Crandall.

Orme (13-5) took the loss for BU, allowing nine runs in 5.2 innings. She struck out three and walked two while allowing 12 hits. Kendall Fritz (9-4) pocketed the win for Tech, while Sage Hoover grabbed her second save.

The series will continue at 2 p.m. Saturday.