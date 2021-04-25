Texas wins Big 12 tennis title; Baylor men reach title match

The Baylor women’s tennis team had faced third-ranked Texas twice in the regular season before meeting the Longhorns in the Big 12 Championships final.
In those matches, the Bears had managed one point in taking a couple of losses, so they knew how tough Texas could be.
The third time around reinforced that lesson as top-seeded Texas claimed a 4-0 victory over second-seeded Baylor in the conference tournament final on Sunday at the Bears’ home courts at Hurd Tennis Center.
The Longhorns swept the two matches that finished on the doubles courts, then didn’t let up in singles.
“We needed to start off better, we just needed to settle in a little bit sooner,” Baylor coach Joey Scrivano said. “That definitely was apparent in the doubles and then also in the first sets of singles. I would say that was a theme.”
The Texas team of Lulu Sun/Kylie Collins defeated Baylor’s Mel Krywoj/Angelina Shakhraichuk, 6-3, on the No. 1 singles court. Then the Horns’ Anna Turati/Fernanda Lebrana clinched the point with a 6-4 victory over Bears Jessica Hinojosa/Kristina Sorokolet.
The Longhorns kept up the pressure by notching first-set wins in five of the six singles matches.
“You have to respond after losing the doubles point,” Scrivano said. “It’s just not easy. You really have to build up your confidence and get ready for an uphill battle. This team has done that incredibly well all year. But Texas is a really good team. They’re a national championship caliber team. So when they have a lead, it’s a real, real challenge.”
Texas’ Malaika Rapolu won the match-deciding point by defeating Sorokolet, 6-4, 6-3, on the No. 6 singles court.
Before that, Collins won, 6-0, 6-3, over Paula Baranano in No. 5 singles and Charlotte Chavatipon defeated Shakhraichuk, 6-3, 6-3.
Baylor’s Krywoj and Alicia Herrero Linana had forced their singles matches on the No. 1 and No. 3 courts into a third set when the Longhorns claimed the deciding point, ending play.
The Bears, who defeated TCU and Iowa State to reach the Big 12 Championships final, will now turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament. Baylor entered the conference tournament with a No. 9 national ranking and stands to have a high seed when the national championship tournament field is announced May 3.
Men’s semifinals
No. 2 Baylor 4, No. 3 TCU 3: Baylor’s Spencer Furman tilted a thrilling semifinal match in the Bears’ favor when he outlasted TCU’s Tadeas Paroulek for the deciding point.
After the No. 6 court battle went the distance, Furman rallied in the third set to win the final two games and claimed a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 victory. Furman’s victory sent Baylor on the title match in the Big 12 Championships at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Baylor will face Texas for the conference tournament championship at 2 p.m. Monday back at the Hurd.
The Bears dropped the doubles point, but bounced back to get the needed tallies in singles.
Baylor’s Adrian Boitan notched a win on the No. 1 court, 6-4, 6-4, over Alastair Gray. Sven Lah picked up a win for the Bears, 6-1, 6-2, over the Horned Frogs’ Jake Fearnley, and Baylor’s Charlie Broom defeated TCU’s Tomas Jirousek, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 1 Texas 4, Oklahoma State 1: The Longhorns bounced back from losing the doubles point and made their way into the Big 12 Championships final to face Baylor.
Texas’ Evin McDonald earned the clinching point as he defeated Oklahoma State’s Matisse Bobichon in a three-set battle, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Horns Siem Woldeab, Micah Braswell and Cleeve Harper earned two-set singles wins to help Texas move on to the championship match.