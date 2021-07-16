Texas wins Trib's Big 12 All-Sports Championship (again)

The Texas Longhorns’ athletic program would receive a lot more criticism than praise if it was judged solely by performances in the nation’s two most prominent sports.
After four mostly underachieving seasons, football coach Tom Herman was fired following a 7-3 record and replaced by former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.
On the heels of an upset loss to Abilene Christian in the first round of the NCAA tournament, sixth-year coach Shaka Smart avoided a potential firing by taking the Marquette men’s basketball head coaching job to make way for the arrival of former Texas Tech coach Chris Beard.
But Texas’ athletic program is deep. And in most sports the Longhorns were highly successful during the 2020-21 school year.
Winning national championships in women’s tennis, women’s rowing, and men’s swimming and diving, Texas captured the Tribune-Herald’s Big 12 All-Sports championship for the 17th time in the last 20 years.
Due to COVID-19 shutting down spring sports, the Trib didn’t publish a Big 12 All-Sports championship for the 2019-20 school year.
Though the pandemic forced schools across the country to reschedule and cancel games in sports across the board in 2020-21, the Longhorns navigated the strange, unprecedented circumstances with tremendous performances in numerous sports under the leadership of fourth-year athletic director Chris Del Conte.
Two weeks ago, Texas won the Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup for the first time as the top athletic program in the nation.
“It’s the year of the Longhorn,” Del Conte said. “It’s truly a great day for the University of Texas. I can’t tell you how proud I am of our students, our coaches and our staff.”
The Longhorns followed suit in the Trib’s Big 12 All-Sports rankings as they beat second-place Oklahoma State by 31.5 points. That wasn’t as dominating as 2018-19 when the Longhorns finished 52 points ahead of second-place Oklahoma, but it was impressive nevertheless.
While Oklahoma State delivered strong performances in numerous sports, Oklahoma finished third in the Trib’s Big 12 rankings this season as the softball team won the national title. The Sooners nudged Baylor, which placed fourth behind Scott Drew’s men’s basketball team’s first national championship team.
Texas coach Eddie Reese is a legend in his sport, and he proved it again by winning his 15th swimming and diving national title.
Jordan Windle won the individual diving title on the one-meter board and finished second on the three-meter springboard. Drew Kibler and Daniel Krueger tied for second place in 100-yard freestyle swimming.
In women’s tennis, freshman Lulu Sun recorded a dramatic three-set victory to lead Texas to a 4-3 win against No. 5 Pepperdine in the championship match. It was the first national title for the Longhorns’ women’s tennis team since 1995.
Texas won its third national title of 2020-21 on May 30 when the women’s rowing team found another gear over the last 500 meters of the final race to power past Stanford.
“There was no shortage of drama in the last race,” said Texas coach Dave O’Neill. “I knew things had to align perfectly for us to win. I figured it was best to let them go out and do their thing, and that’s exactly what they did.”
Among their 20 athletic programs, the Longhorns registered 13 top 10 team finishes in NCAA championships.
After tying Baylor for the Big 12 volleyball championship, the Longhorns advanced all the way to the NCAA championship game where they lost to Kentucky.
The Longhorns’ baseball team reached the College World Series semifinals where its season ended with a 4-3 loss to Mississippi State. The Bulldogs went on to take the national title over Vanderbilt.
The Longhorns finished third in the country in men’s tennis and women’s swimming and diving while taking fifth nationally in women’s golf. The women’s basketball team reached the Elite Eight before No. 1 seed South Carolina ended the Longhorns’ season with a 62-34 win.
Texas added NCAA top 10 performances in men’s and women’s outdoor track and field and women’s indoor track and field. Texas tied its own league record by earning 13 Big 12 titles.