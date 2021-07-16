Texas wins Trib's Big 12 All-Sports Championship (again)

Texas won its third national title of 2020-21 on May 30 when the women’s rowing team found another gear over the last 500 meters of the final race to power past Stanford.

“There was no shortage of drama in the last race,” said Texas coach Dave O’Neill. “I knew things had to align perfectly for us to win. I figured it was best to let them go out and do their thing, and that’s exactly what they did.”

Among their 20 athletic programs, the Longhorns registered 13 top 10 team finishes in NCAA championships.

After tying Baylor for the Big 12 volleyball championship, the Longhorns advanced all the way to the NCAA championship game where they lost to Kentucky.

The Longhorns’ baseball team reached the College World Series semifinals where its season ended with a 4-3 loss to Mississippi State. The Bulldogs went on to take the national title over Vanderbilt.

The Longhorns finished third in the country in men’s tennis and women’s swimming and diving while taking fifth nationally in women’s golf. The women’s basketball team reached the Elite Eight before No. 1 seed South Carolina ended the Longhorns’ season with a 62-34 win.

Texas added NCAA top 10 performances in men’s and women’s outdoor track and field and women’s indoor track and field. Texas tied its own league record by earning 13 Big 12 titles.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.