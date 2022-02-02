Texas women's tennis downs Baylor, 4-2

The Baylor women’s tennis team won the doubles point over Texas, but lost the match against the Longhorns, 4-2, on Tuesday at Weller Tennis Center.
The Bears teams of Mel Krywoj/Alicia Herrero and Isabella Harvison/Paula Baranano won on the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles courts respectively.
However, only Baylor’s Alina Shcherbinina won a point on the singles court. Shcherbinina defeated Texas’ Charlotte Chavatipon, 6-4, 6-3, on the No. 3 singles court.
The Bears (2-3) continue their season when they host Washington State at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Hurd Tennis Center.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
