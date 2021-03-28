Texas women's tennis downs Baylor, 7-0

AUSTIN — The No. 2-ranked Texas Tennis team shut out No. 7 Baylor, 7-0, on Sunday at the Texas Center.

It was the third time this season that the Longhorns have defeated the Bears. The loss for Baylor marked the first of the Big 12 season while the Longhorns improved to 16-1 overall and 5-0 in conference play.

The Bears fell to 17-3 and 4-1 in league play. Baylor dropped two previous matchups in non-conference play to Texas, and although the score was a sweep, the Bears took the No.1 doubles match and three singles matches were decided in three sets.

Mel Krywoj and Angelina Shakhraichuk – the No. 40-ranked doubles pair in the nation – started the afternoon with an upset of No. 10-ranked Lulu Sun and Kylie Collins, 6-2. However, Texas took the No. 3 and No. 2 doubles matches to take the doubles point.

