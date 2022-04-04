Thamba returning for fifth season at Baylor

After starting the last two seasons, center Flo Thamba announced Monday that he will return for his fifth season at Baylor.

The 6-10 Thamba is taking advantage of the extra season granted by the NCAA since the 2020-21 season didn’t count against eligibility due to COVID-19 interruptions.

Thamba graduated with his bachelor's degree in December, and is working toward his master’s degree.

“I’m proud to have a Baylor degree, but there’s more work to be done,” Thamba said on social media. “With the support of my coaches, I’m excited to return for a fifth season and continue working on my master’s degree. Let’s go get a third straight Big 12 title and another national championship.”

Thamba averaged 6.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and a team-high 1.0 blocks per game during the 2021-22 season. His playing time and statistics rose after junior forward Jonathan Tchawma Tchatchoua went down with a season-ending knee injury on Feb. 12 against Texas.

Thamba scored a career-high 18 points in a win over Kansas on Feb. 26 and pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds in the Feb. 12 win over the Longhorns.

After playing off the bench in his first two seasons at Baylor, Thamba started all 30 games during the Bears’ 2020-21 national championship season, averaging 3.6 points and 4.0 rebounds.

"These past four years have been amazing," Thamba said. "From struggling to earning playing time to starting every game for a national championship team, it's been an incredible journey. I'm so thankful for the coaches who have helped me grow, the teammates who encouraged me and sacrificed for each other, and everyone who has supported us along the way."

