Playing for a highly successful college basketball program like Baylor requires a lot of demanding work and sacrifice that equates to much time spent away from family.

That’s especially true for fifth-year Baylor senior center Flo Thamba, whose roots are a world away from Texas. The big man is a native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo who spent much of his time growing up in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Before his family attended last year’s Senior Day at the Ferrell Center, Thamba hadn’t seen his father, Emmanual Thamba, and mother, Florentine Soko-Pongi, for many years. It had been even longer since he saw his sister, Emma, who attends law school in England.

“It had been 10 years since I saw my sister, my mom it was more like four or five, and my dad six or seven years,” Thamba said. “I’ve most definitely missed my family.”

Living so far away from home, Thamba considers it a blessing that Baylor coach Scott Drew offered him a scholarship after he came to the United States to play prep basketball for Mountain Mission School in Grundy, Va.

Though it’s not blood family, Drew welcomed Thamba into the family-like atmosphere that he’s created at Baylor. Unlike other coaches who recruited him, Thamba immediately felt that Drew and his staff cared about him as a person and not just a basketball player.

“The coaching staff was really welcoming and took me in with open arms,” Thamba said. “The other schools were more focused on the basketball side of things and not as much on culture.”

Thamba arrived at Baylor in 2018 just as Drew’s program was about to soar to the greatest heights in school history. Now in his third year as the Bears starting center, Thamba is the winningest player in school history with 123 overall wins in five seasons.

Thamba has played with some of the greatest players in school history like All-America guards Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell and NBA lottery pick Jeremy Sochan. But the 6-10 Thamba’s workmanlike efforts on the boards and his defensive presence have also been a vital part of Baylor’s success.

“Two Big 12 championships, a national championship, a record breaking number of wins, you feel like you’re a part of something,” Thamba said. “It’s hard to visualize it right now because I’m still playing. When my time is over and I come back a few years later and I get that recognition, I can say I actually did something to affect the program. In the midst of the moment, I’m just trying to win games.”

Thamba has enjoyed playing in Drew’s program so much that he’ll go through a second Senior Day for Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Iowa State at the Ferrell Center to close the regular season.

Looking to improve his all-around skills, Thamba took advantage of the extra COVID-interrupted 2020-21 season that didn’t count against eligibility to come back for a fifth season.

Averaging 21.6 minutes per game, Thamba ranks second on the team by averaging 5.0 rebounds while recording 11 blocks. Though he’s averaging just 5.3 points, his free throw shooting has greatly improved as he's hit 55 of his last 72 (76.4 percent) in the last 21 games.

“I’ve just tried to be a leader and do stuff to improve my individual game with my jumper and getting my offensive game going,” Thamba said. “I get fouled a lot especially when I come down rolling, so I’ve got to make them count. (Free throw shooting is) a lot of practice, a lot of form, just getting in a zone.”

But a lot of Thamba’s work for the team doesn’t appear in boxscores. He often sets screens to get players open or blocks out opponents to allow teammates to pull down rebounds.

“I definitely think that stats are what are most eye-opening a lot of time for the public,” said Baylor senior guard Adam Flagler. “But with him, he does everything to allow our stats to pop. He’s the one that’s freeing us up on screens, he's getting those extra rebounds. His understanding of setting us up and just being a relentless worker out there really helps us to just be able to knock down shots and have more opportunities."

Thamba got a late start playing basketball at 12 years old after he had already played rugby and soccer and high jumped in track.

There were basketball opportunities for a tall, athletic kid, and one of those was Basketball Without Borders, the NBA’s and FIBA’s global developmental program that caters to players from outside the United States to learn the game from coaches and world-class players.

“In South Africa, I was in leagues like AAU,” Thamba said. “When I was 13 or 14 or 15, I actually played with guys who were 19 or 20, so it was competitive. I met Jon (Tchamwa Tchatchoua) when I was 15 at Basketball Without Borders. He was from Cameroon and I was from the Congo.”

When Thamba was 15, he came to the United States to play at Mountain Mission School in Grundy, Va. It was tough being so far away from home, but he improved his game to a level that major conference schools wanted to sign him.

Thamba came off the bench his first two seasons at Baylor and learned a lot from matching up against veteran forwards Mark Vital and Freddie Gillespie in practice.

“Mark took pride in what he could do best for the team and what he was good at,” Thamba said. “Just looking up to him and being that anchor on defense, and on offense helping to get guys open shots gave me a new role that was beneficial down the line. Freddie was at my position, so we did a lot of workouts together and got better together.”

Thamba moved into the starting lineup for Baylor’s 2020-21 national championship team. That phenomenal 28-2 team was so good defensively that it intimidated opponents with its physicality and aggressiveness.

Mitchell was named national defensive player of the year while Vital called himself the "Villain” because of the way he busted up opponents’ defensive game plans with his defensive and rebounding instincts.

Thamba took his cue from those veteran players and became a steady defensive and rebounding presence in the paint.

“The reality was I had a lot of pride in defense and knew my defensive effort would be present when we played,” Thamba said. “We had the best defense in the country. I just had to go out and play. It was definitely competitive whether it was practices or games. We were always trying to make each other better, and most importantly we held each other accountable.”

Baylor’s defense was strong again last season, but suffered a major blow when Tchamwa Tchatchoua went out last February with a serious knee injury against Texas.

Fighting against all odds after two surgeries, Tchamwa Tchatchoua has returned for the last eight games this season and his impact has been felt.

“It’s definitely good that he got to come back and play,” Thamba said. “Basketball can be taken away from you at any time and he got to continue his basketball career.”

With Baylor sitting at 22-8 and bunched in a second-place tie with Texas and Kansas State with an 11-6 Big 12 record, Thamba believes the No. 7 Bears have the potential to finish strong and tear through the NCAA Tournament.

“I feel like we can still make great strides,” Thamba said. “Obviously there are upsets during the season primarily because we were a young team. We’ve got to hold guys accountable more. The reality is we still have a lot of potential on this team, especially with March Madness because a lot can happen.”

More than anything, Drew has been impressed with how Thamba goes to work every day whether he’s 100 percent healthy or not.

“Flo is somebody that first of all is really solid as a rock, and what I mean by that is I can’t remember him missing practices or games from injuries or illnesses,” Drew said. “He’s sick or injured, he bounces back quick. He’s got great toughness to him and great stability. One of our former players, Jake Lindsey, always said the best ability is availability, and Flo is always available and dependable.”

After playing pro basketball, Thamba wants to return to return to Africa and give back to the places where he grew up.

“I want to open up a non-profit and have a partnership with water missions to bring clean water to deserted areas in Africa,” Thamba said. “I want to do something that’s got a humanitarian air and give back to the community I came from. I’d love to go back home.”

BEAR FACTS: Drew said both guards Keyonte George (sprained ankle) and Langston Love (eye abrasion) will be game-time decision for Iowa State. “Both are doing well, so that’s encouraging,” Drew said.

Flo Thamba will be among six Baylor players honored on Senior Day but he’s the only one without eligibility remaining. Players have received a fifth year of eligibility due to the 2020-21 COVID-19 interrupted season. The other players who will be honored are Adam Flagler, Dale Bonner, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, Zach Loveday and Jordan Turner.