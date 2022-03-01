 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thanks, TCU: Baylor men move into 1st place in Big 12 basketball race
Kansas TCU Basketball

TCU guard Mike Miles shoots over Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. on Tuesday night in Fort Worth.

 Tony Gutierrez, Associated Press

FORT WORTH — Baylor vaulted into first place in the Big 12 men's basketball race as TCU knocked off No. 6 Kansas, 74-64, on Tuesday night.

Mike Miles collected 19 points for the Horned Frogs as the Jayhawks lost their second straight game following an 80-70 loss to Baylor on Saturday at the Ferrell Center.

The No. 3 Bears (25-5, 13-4) stand a half-game ahead of the Jayhawks (23-6, 12-4) following their loss to the Horned Frogs (19-9, 8-8).

Baylor will play its final regular season game against Iowa State at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center. The Jayhawks host TCU at 7 p.m. Thursday and Texas at 3 p.m. Saturday.

