Thanks, TCU: Baylor men move into 1st place in Big 12 basketball race

FORT WORTH — Baylor vaulted into first place in the Big 12 men's basketball race as TCU knocked off No. 6 Kansas, 74-64, on Tuesday night.

Mike Miles collected 19 points for the Horned Frogs as the Jayhawks lost their second straight game following an 80-70 loss to Baylor on Saturday at the Ferrell Center.

The No. 3 Bears (25-5, 13-4) stand a half-game ahead of the Jayhawks (23-6, 12-4) following their loss to the Horned Frogs (19-9, 8-8).

Baylor will play its final regular season game against Iowa State at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center. The Jayhawks host TCU at 7 p.m. Thursday and Texas at 3 p.m. Saturday.