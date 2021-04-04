The Bears, the biggest stage: Baylor faces Gonzaga for NCAA national championship

"It’s definitely more gratifying with not having an NCAA Tournament last year,” Drew said. “We were on the verge of our first No. 1 seed. Obviously we would have liked to have thought we could have had the chance to get to the Final Four and win it all.”

Drew and Few are great friends who teamed up to go undefeated as partners in pickleball games earlier in the NCAA tournament bubble.

“I think this summer at some point, my dad and I will go up to his lake house and play pickleball and go fishing,” Drew said. “Mark loves to fish, I love to fish. He’s the king of the fly fishing, I think I’m the king of the bass fishing. We have a great relationship.”

Even after the Dec. 5 game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis was called off, Drew and Few looked at numerous options to reschedule the game at other neutral sites but couldn’t pull it off.

“We tried and tried,” Few said. “After losing the NCAA tournament last year, we wanted to put college basketball in the forefront of everybody’s minds. It was very serious. But once we got into the first or second week of January, it looked like with the Big 12 schedule it would be hard to slide it in.”