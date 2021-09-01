The big moment: Patience pays off for Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon

Gerry Bohanon has been hitting up his teammates in recent days for extra tickets to Baylor’s season opener against Texas State.
After sitting behind Charlie Brewer for three seasons, Saturday night’s game in San Marcos will be Bohanon’s first as the Bears’ starting quarterback.
It’s a big moment for Bohanon, and he wants as many family members and friends as possible to be there to share it.
“My family’s pretty excited about it, so I’m pretty much trying to get a couple of tickets to get some more family members to the game,” Bohanon said. “Get to see some good action this weekend that everybody’s been waiting for.”
In an era when dissatisfied players routinely enter the transfer portal, Bohanon is an example of how old-school patience can still pay off.
Coming out of tiny Earle, Ark., Bohanon put up phenomenal high school numbers, as he passed for 11,362 yards and 142 touchdowns and rushed for 5,925 yards and 70 scores in four years and twice earned all-state honors.
Coaches from all over the south found their way to this town of 2,400 located 28 miles west of Memphis. SEC schools Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, Georgia and Auburn along with Louisville recruited the athletically-gifted Bohanon.
But Bohanon looked farther west and chose Baylor because of its smaller size and his comfort level with former head coach Matt Rhule and his staff. The 6-3, 221-pound Bohanon also felt he would eventually get his shot to play quarterback instead of moving to some other position.
So he soaked up everything he could from three offensive coordinators, including former BYU coach Jeff Grimes, who joined Dave Aranda’s coaching staff in January. He also watched how Brewer handled the pressure that comes with being the starting quarterback.
“I think coming in as a freshman, I didn’t feel like I was ready and I’m pretty sure the coaches didn’t either,” Bohanon said. “So for me, I wanted to absorb as much as I can, learn as much football as I could and take as much as I could from Charlie. That way, I would be ready when my time does come. So I think just sitting back and really just doing the process.”
Bohanon’s running ability was apparent when he arrived at Baylor in January 2018. Pressed into duty when Brewer suffered injuries during Baylor’s 2019 Sugar Bowl season, Bohanon showed toughness and speed as he rushed 272 yards and three touchdowns on 42 carries.
But his passing skills obviously needed work. Bohanon hit 17 of 36 passes for 187 yards and two scores in 2019 before playing sparingly in 2020, as he hit his only pass attempt for seven yards in two games.
Jacob Zeno looked like the more polished passer and showed considerable poise for a freshman when he came off the bench to hit Trestan Ebner for an 81-yard touchdown pass in the 2019 Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma.
Knowing he needed to improve his passing, Bohanon has worked diligently to become more precise with his throws.
“I spent a lot of time this spring, a lot of time this summer, just training and trying to become the best passer I could,” Bohanon said. “I’m still grinding every day, trying to improve on it. I think just finding little things fundamentally to improve on. The more confident I am and the more consistent I am with my footwork and my body, the better I’ll be throwing the ball.”
Nobody will be more prepared when the Bears step on the field against the Bobcats. The fourth-year junior eagerly studies film and often beats Aranda and his coaching staff to the football offices in the morning.
“I’d be getting me some coffee early in the morning, that way I would be ready to watch some film, and try to get ahead of the game plan and everything,” Bohanon said. “I’m still the same way now. I like to be prepared, so I try to attack it in all ways that I can.”
Bohanon said his work ethic comes from his mother, Juanita Bohanon. That diligence extends to the classroom as he’s already earned his bachelor’s degree in health, kinesiology and leisure studies, and is working on his master’s degree in sports pedagogy.
“I think it was instilled as a kid,” Bohanon said. “I’d watch my mom get up every day and never complain. Go to bed late working, she’d never complain. So for me, it’s like waking up, I try to basically outwork my mom every day. She’s doing it, so why can’t I do it? What reason do I have to complain, when I just do football and school, and she’s working to provide for me and my siblings?”
Not only has Bohanon shown that he can absorb and grasp information, he passes what he’s learned to his teammates.
“Gerry has a really strong work ethic and has a great appetite for football,” Aranda said. “You cannot feed him enough and he continues to ask for more. You can give him pieces of information here and there and Gerry can connect the dots. He can take the information he has and apply it, and then teach others. Just being the type of teammate he is and the type person that he is, he’s the right type of guy to lead the team.”
Bohanon has been at Baylor longer than any other quarterback on the roster. But following Brewer’s transfer to Utah for his final season of college eligibility, Bohanon wasn’t just handed the keys to the offense.
Throughout the spring and summer, Bohanon has battled third-year sophomore Zeno and redshirt freshman Blake Shapen for the starting job. Aranda was impressed with how Bohanon performed in the final spring game and in the second scrimmage of preseason practice, and named him the starter on Aug. 22.
“In the springtime, all of your effort and work kind of conclude in that game,” Aranda said. “And then in the fall, everything you’re doing kind of concludes with that second scrimmage. In both of those, Gerry was able to kind of be him. Under whatever stress or expectation comes with both of those events, he was able to kind of take it in stride and just do the stuff that he does.”
Outgoing and friendly, Bohanon relates easily to his teammates. Since Brewer’s departure to Utah, Bohanon has become more of a vocal leader on the team and makes a point of encouraging and communicating with his teammates.
That’s been important as the practices have gotten hotter during the sweltering August afternoons in Waco.
“He’s taken a really good leadership position throughout the offseason,” said Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle. “I think you probably saw that a little bit in the spring game and to the extent that you guys have watched fall practices. He’s done an unbelievable job of commanding the offense and communicating and bringing that group along. So I’m really excited for him to get the opportunity.”
Though Bohanon has mostly shown his running skills in game action, he believes he’ll have the discipline to carry out passing plays. But he will still use his legs as a weapon.
“I feel like for me, running was just an ability I was blessed with,” Bohanon said. “I was blessed with some athleticism. But for me, I still play quarterback, like I’m a pass-first guy anyway. But if it opens up and I see a lot of green grass, I’ll be like, ‘That’s a big play I can make with my feet.’”
Bohanon knows he has a lot of playmakers surrounding him like wide receivers RJ Sneed, Tyquan Thornton, Jackson Gleeson and Josh Fleeks and running backs Ebner and Abram Smith. He might be running the show, but he wants all of them to have chances to show their abilities.
“I think as a unit, one thing we’ve always been working on is just being able to lean on each other and gravitate off each other’s energy,” Bohanon said. “I feel like all across the board on offense, we have playmakers. It’s really just not about me. As you can see, Tyquan is amazing, Fleeks is amazing, Gleeson is amazing, RJ is amazing. It’s really just getting those guys the ball and give them opportunity.”
BEAR FACTS
Baylor senior running back Abram Smith will wear No. 7 while junior linebacker Dillon Doyle will wear No. 5 this season. No. 5 holds significance for Doyle because it’s the number of people in his family, including his parents and two older brothers. “My family is the most important thing in the world to me, and there’s five people in my family,” Doyle said. ... Junior offensive lineman Casey Phillips and senior offensive lineman Henry Klinge are no longer on the Baylor football roster. Phillips was a two-year letterman while Klinge didn't letter.