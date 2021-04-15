The new 'old guys?' Baylor bullpen providing solid relief for surging Bears

Baylor’s bullpen has proven itself reliable enough that when those guys enter the game, the other players in the field breathe a sigh of relief, too.

“A lot of those guys are older, so they have that experience under their belt,” said freshman centerfielder Jared McKenzie. “I know we didn’t get to play Big 12 play last year, but they’ve still been here a long while and they know what it takes to get the job done in big circumstances and situations in these Big 12 games.”

Baylor’s pitching staff will try maintain that level of effectiveness when the Bears (22-11 overall, 3-6 Big 12) take on Kansas this weekend in Lawrence, Kan.

Baylor has found its footing a bit after opening Big 12 play by winning just one of six games against Texas and TCU. Of course, the fourth-ranked Longhorns and 15th-ranked Frogs have made plenty of opponents look badly this year, as Texas (27-8, 10-2) leads the Big 12 while TCU (23-9, 7-2) currently holds the second-place spot.

Since getting swept by TCU, the Bears have won nine of their past 10 games, including taking two of three from West Virginia last weekend for their first Big 12 series triumph.

Rodriguez said he sees the light bulb flickering a little quicker for many of his younger players.