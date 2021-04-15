The new 'old guys?' Baylor bullpen providing solid relief for surging Bears

Win or lose, more often than not, Baylor’s Big 12 baseball games have been close. Five of the Bears’ nine conference games have been decided by three runs or less, and another resulted in a four-run margin.
So in those teeth-grinding, hair-pulling stomach churners, it’s nice to find some sweet relief without digging for the antacids.
The “old guy” bullpen has been a reliable asset of Steve Rodriguez since shortly after he arrived at Baylor in 2016. A few seasons back, the likes of Alex Phillips, Drew Robertson, Joe Heineman and Troy Montemayor filled those veteran relief roles. Now, the names belong to Jimmy Winston, Ryan Leckich, Jacob Ashkinos, Logan Freeman and Luke Boyd. But the stellar production remains intact.
To wit: those five veterans — all are seniors except Ashkinos, who’s a fourth-year junior — have combined for an 11-4 record, nine saves, a 2.67 earned run average and 121 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings. That’s in 69 combined appearances, all but two out of the pen.
That’s why Rodriguez doesn’t get too worked up when he heads to the mound to make a pitching change. He has a fair amount of trust in the guy trotting out from the bullpen.
“I think it’s something that Coach (Jon) Strauss and our program has slowly started to develop,” Rodriguez said. “You have a lot of comfort in guys who have been here, who have been through it, who understand what we’re trying to do. We know who they are as people and as players, and I think we have a great comfort level in being able to put them out there in any situation, and understand that they may not succeed all the time, but we’re willing to go down with them on the mound.”
Baylor’s bullpen has proven itself reliable enough that when those guys enter the game, the other players in the field breathe a sigh of relief, too.
“A lot of those guys are older, so they have that experience under their belt,” said freshman centerfielder Jared McKenzie. “I know we didn’t get to play Big 12 play last year, but they’ve still been here a long while and they know what it takes to get the job done in big circumstances and situations in these Big 12 games.”
Baylor’s pitching staff will try maintain that level of effectiveness when the Bears (22-11 overall, 3-6 Big 12) take on Kansas this weekend in Lawrence, Kan.
Baylor has found its footing a bit after opening Big 12 play by winning just one of six games against Texas and TCU. Of course, the fourth-ranked Longhorns and 15th-ranked Frogs have made plenty of opponents look badly this year, as Texas (27-8, 10-2) leads the Big 12 while TCU (23-9, 7-2) currently holds the second-place spot.
Since getting swept by TCU, the Bears have won nine of their past 10 games, including taking two of three from West Virginia last weekend for their first Big 12 series triumph.
Rodriguez said he sees the light bulb flickering a little quicker for many of his younger players.
“I think they’re making better adjustments as we go,” Rodriguez said. “And I think that’s one of the great things. It’s not taking them a longer time. When they see something, they can make an adjustment a little bit quicker. They may not succeed all the time, but at the same time, they are making those adjustments. Which, as a coach, is the biggest thing. You don’t want to have to coach them through every scenario. You want them to be able to recognize it and then be able to adjust accordingly.”
Or, as the team’s Friday night starter Tyler Thomas put it, “There’s swagger everywhere. That’s the only way to put it.” Thomas looked like he knew of what he spoke, as he was sporting some nifty-looking, green-and-white Air Jordans as he prepared to board the bus to ride to the airport the flight to Lawrence, Baylor’s lone flying trip of the Big 12 season.
Kansas (20-13, 2-7) is tied with in-state rival Kansas State for last in the Big 12 standings. The Jayhawks have yet to win a conference series, losing 2-1 in road sets at West Virginia and Oklahoma while suffering a home sweep at the hands of the Longhorns.
But Rodriguez expresses respect for all of BU’s Big 12 opponents, and has instilled in his team the idea of “playing the game, not the opponent.” Meaning, go out and execute, don’t make silly mistakes, and give yourself a chance to win.
“Big 12 play is different baseball,” McKenzie said. “Even those preseason tournaments (like the Round Rock Classic), when you’re playing top-notch competition, it’s still different because at the end of the day the Big 12 games matter the most. So, it’s a dogfight. Just going out there and winning that series last weekend is a good confidence booster going into the rest of the Big 12 play.”
Bear Facts
Luke Boyd has used his “filthy slider” — as Rodriguez labels it — to eye-popping results of late. The closer has four saves in BU’s last five games, and his eight saves lead the Big 12 and rank fourth in the nation. … The pitching matchups for the weekend are: Friday — BU LHP Tyler Thomas (3-2, 1.97) vs. KU RHP Ryan Cyr (3-4, 5.47); Saturday — BU RHP Blake Helton (2-2, 4.22) vs. KU RHP Cole Larsen (4-2, 1.94); Sunday — BU RHP Hayden Kettler (3-2, 4.41) vs. KU LHP Eli Davis (3-4, 6.18).