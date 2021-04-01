INDIANAPOLIS — When Scott Drew met his Baylor University basketball team for the first time in August 2003, the players could not quite believe what they were seeing and hearing.

This boyish looking 32-year-old coach from Valparaiso University expressed how optimistic he was for the future of Baylor basketball. He was certain the program would be highly successful and expected a lot of NCAA tournament berths down the line.

Those were the first positive words the players had heard all summer following one of the most tragic events in NCAA basketball history.

Former Baylor forward Carlton Dotson had been arrested for the murder of teammate Patrick Dennehy, and head coach Dave Bliss had resigned after a taped conversation by assistant coach Abar Rouse revealed Bliss was up covering up NCAA rules violations.

“When Coach Drew strolled in for that very first meeting and talked about his hope for the future, I didn’t believe it,” former Baylor guard Matt Sayman said. “When I looked around, there was not a lot to be hopeful about because of where we were. But he talked about it like he knew it would happen, and that’s special because the majority of us didn’t see it.”

During that summer 18 years ago, nobody would have believed Drew could build a program strong enough to contend for the national championship. But on Saturday, Baylor will play in its first Final Four since 1950, against the University of Houston at 4:14 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Drew has taken a program no other coach wanted to unimaginable heights as the Bears have made nine NCAA tournament berths, including Elite Eight appearances in 2010 and 2012 and Sweet 16 berths in 2014 and 2017.

With a 26-4 record, the Bears were on course for a No. 1 seed in last year’s NCAA tournament before it was canceled following the COVID-19 outbreak. But the Bears have soared back even stronger by fashioning a 26-2 record this season while winning their first Big 12 title with a 13-1 record. Earning their first No. 1 seed, the Bears swept through the South region by winning four games by an average of 14 points.

Drew’s former players are loving the ride. Playing pro basketball in Portugal, it is not unusual for former Baylor guard Tweety Carter to get up at 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. to watch the Bears play.

“I’ll stay up all night and watch them,” Carter said. “This is amazing to see this group of guys go this far. But they’ve worked so hard and are so dedicated, and that’s why they’re in the position they are now. They fight for each other and encourage each other, and that’s what championship teams do.”

Recruited out of Reserve, Louisiana, Carter was Baylor’s first McDonald’s All-American in 2006 and was instrumental in helping the Bears earn their first NCAA tournament berth under Drew in 2008. He also played a key role on Baylor’s first Elite Eight team in 2010.

But Drew makes sure his former players stay connected. When he calls his team a family, he means his players are family for life.

“When Coach Drew sat us down for the first time, he said this is going to be a lifetime commitment,” said former Baylor forward Terrance Thomas, a Waco native who played on Drew’s first team as a senior in 2003-04. “Eighteen years later, we still get tickets to games and Baylor gear. I can go back there and play pickup basketball if I ever want to.”

Earlier this week, Sayman tweeted out photos of a T-shirt he received from the Baylor basketball office imprinted with names of everybody who helped build the program.

“It just made me feel even more of a part of what’s happened in this program,” said Sayman, a basketball coach at Grapevine Faith Christian School. “As you get older, a lot of times people don’t recognize you, and people and coaches move on. But this just solidified that you were part of building something, a foundation.”

While Drew was initially known primarily for his recruiting abilities, he has shown he can adapt his coaching style to his players’ talents. Without a full roster during his first year, the Bears often milked the clock to help keep his limited players in the game.

After playing man-to-man defense for several years, the Bears switched to a zone late in 2009 to take advantage of tall, rangy players including Ekpe Udoh, Quincy Acy, Perry Jones, Anthony Jones and Isaiah Austin.

Now with quick athletic guards, the Bears have gone back to a man-to-man defense that has become one of the best in the nation.

“I’ve been saying he’s the best coach in America for a long time,” said former Baylor guard Brady Heslip, one of the top 3-point shooters in school history from 2012-14. “What he’s done has truly displayed how good of a coach he is. We played zone because of the personnel we had on the floor most of the time. Now they’ve got a different dynamic with their guards, and they’re still one of the best defensive teams in the nation. He’s shown he’s not just about recruiting, he’s a really smart Xs and Os coach.”

But back in 2003, he was simply trying to put a competitive team on the floor. The Bears had only seven scholarship players most of the season after three of the best players in the program transferred amid the scandal. Point guard John Lucas III helped Oklahoma State University reach the 2004 Final Four, forward Lawrence Roberts became an All-American at Mississippi State University and shooting guard Kenny Taylor started at the University of Texas.

Drew had just one year’s experience as a head coach at Valparaiso, finishing with a 20-11 record and an NIT berth after spending nine seasons as an assistant under his father, National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame coach Homer Drew.

When Drew accepted the Baylor job, many people across Texas did not know who he was. But everybody questioned his decision to take on the Baylor program. Drew was drawn by Baylor’s Christian mission and wanted to coach at a school where he could freely express his faith.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I prayed about it,” Drew said. “I felt led to come here. I really believed in the vision of the school, from the president and the administrators during that time and what they wanted Baylor to continue to grow and become.

“Obviously once we got into the season and you found out that most of your team were walk-ons and most of them weren’t over 6-2, then you realized it might be tougher than you originally thought. But obviously the goal was always to build a program that could consistently compete and have an opportunity to play in March.”

Since he inherited such a short-handed roster, Drew held a walk-on tryout that attracted a lot potential players. The only problem was that Drew found out many of the players were not attending Baylor.

“To play at Baylor, you actually have to go to Baylor,” Drew explained to them.

He got one player from the tryout, pre-med student Robbie McKenzie, who played in 20 games in 2003-04.

With Thomas averaging a team-high 15.9 points and 6.9 rebounds and Sayman contributing 8.2 points and four assists, the Bears finished 8-21 overall and 3-13 in the Big 12. But this undermanned team became fan favorites because of the effort they played with.

“I’m a native of Waco, and I knew the whole vibe and love we got around the city was amazing,” said Thomas, who is living in Houston after finishing a 13-year pro basketball career. “They saw how hard we played and worked, and that it was about giving it all you’ve got. Matt (Sayman) was the iron man because he played through injuries.”

The Bears fell to 1-15 in the Big 12 the following year, but they had talented Australian guard Aaron Bruce on board and more help on the way with a highly regarded 2005 signing class that included guards Curtis Jerrells and Henry Dugat and forward Kevin Rogers.

Due to NCAA sanctions from the Bliss era, Baylor’s nonconference schedule was wiped out in 2004-05, but the Bears showed some promise by finishing 4-12 in the Big 12.

A major moment came in 2006 when Carter signed with Baylor after setting a national high school record by scoring 7,457 points and leading Reserve Christian School to five state titles in his six years playing on the varsity starting in seventh grade.

“I liked the recruiting style of the Baylor coaches,” Carter said. “They were always checking on me and were there for me. Any game they were allowed to see, I would see a Baylor shirt there. I helped my high school basketball program change. I wasn’t going to run from a basketball program that I could possibly help change.”

During Carter’s sophomore season, the Bears broke through with a 21-11 overall record and a 9-7 Big 12 mark. On Selection Sunday, Baylor fans swarmed into the Ferrell Center in hopes that the Bears would earn their first NCAA tournament berth in 20 years.

When Baylor popped up at the end of the final bracket, fans erupted with a torrent of joy as they celebrated with the players and coaches.

“It was just a moment of relief,” Carter said. “Like man, we made it in. When you join a program that had gone downhill and to see it grow and elevate, I was just happy to be a part of that.”

Following an NIT finals berth in 2009, the Bears hit another milestone in 2010 when they reached the Elite Eight. With gifted Michigan transfer forward Ekpe Udoh on board, guard LaceDarius Dunn burying 3-point shots and Carter giving the Bears senior leadership at point guard, the Bears finished 28-8 and tied for second in the Big 12 with an 11-5 record.

The third-seeded Bears beat Sam Houston State University, Old Dominion University and Saint Mary’s University before a 78-71 loss to eventual national champion Duke University in front of a pro-Baylor crowd of 47,492 at Reliant Stadium in Houston.

“It was so unreal for me to see that atmosphere,” Carter said. “Our fans had our back, and we never gave up. It was special to share that moment with our players and our coaching staff. I didn’t want it to end. I thought this is why I came to Baylor.”

The Bears marched back to the Elite Eight in 2012 as they won a school-record 30 games before running into a University of Kentucky machine led by future NBA All-Star Anthony Davis. Baylor’s season ended with an 82-70 loss to the Wildcats on their way to a national championship.

“That was a great group of guys that had an incredible 17-0 start to the season,” said Heslip, who now works for a real estate investment firm in Toronto. “Making the NCAA tournament meant everything. I was proud of what we did. But eventually we lost to the best team in the country.”

Success continued for the Bears as they won the 2013 NIT before making four straight NCAA tournament appearances with two Sweet 16 berths. Drew’s 368 wins are by far the most in school history, and assistant Jerome Tang has been at his side the whole time.

All the former Baylor players are excited to see whether the Bears can win two more games to claim their first national championship. Like Heslip, Sayman has been impressed by how Drew has molded his team’s playing style around the talent on board.

“When I was there, we’d hold the ball to the last eight seconds and run something quick to Harvey Thomas or Terrance Thomas just to give us a chance,” Sayman said. “They later went to a zone team that had length to now a pressure man-to-man team that embraces the 3-point shot. Coach Drew isn’t just a system coach. He will have a style that’s best suited for the group he has, and there’s a lot of greatness in that.”

Sayman is thrilled Drew has remained at Baylor and built his program like his father did at Valparaiso, and has stayed true to his vision of transforming the Bears into a national powerhouse.

“Absolutely a lot of guys at that level are job hopping,” Sayman said. “Once they get to a place, they’re looking for what’s next. But Coach Drew realized the potential of the school, and has been able to get high-level recruits to come to Waco. Why go somewhere else when what you have going is pretty special?”

Baylor assistant coach Alvin Brooks III said he believes Drew’s unprecedented rebuilding job that has led to this year’s Final Four berth should earn him a place in the basketball hall of fame.

“It’s the best rebuilding job in basketball history, considering where he was when he was named coach,” Brooks said. “For us to be in the Final Four 18 years later, I think it’s kind of a Hollywood story to be honest. If this doesn’t stamp Coach Drew to be in the hall of fame, I don’t know what else he could do.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.