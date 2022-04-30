These girls don't miss: Baylor A&T claims seventh straight national title

EUGENE, Ore. — Miss? These girls?

Nah, not today.

Top-ranked Baylor’s powerhouse acrobatics and tumbling team got it done again. The Bears spurned a valiant effort from third-seeded Gannon (Pa.) University, 273.685 to 268.965, to win the NCATA title late Saturday night at Oregon’s Matthew Knight Arena. That gave Baylor its seventh consecutive national championship.

“It was quite the trajectory and we wanted to peak today, and I think that we did,” said Felecia Mulkey, who has won all 11 NCATA titles dating back to her days coaching Oregon before coming to Baylor. “If you asked us if we could do it over again, we could still fix things. … Because we’re never satisfied. But, mentality-wise, we peaked today. They were ready all day.”

The victory completed a perfect season for the Bears (11-0), who have won 16 in a row overall dating back to March of 2021. That included a 3-0 run at nationals with wins over Converse in the quarterfinals, Quinnipiac in the semis and then Gannon in the final.

Baylor also won NCATA titles under Mulkey in 2015, ’16, ’17, ’18, ’19 and 2021. The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.

The win came with a nice contingent of Baylor fans in the audience, including Miss Girl, who became the program’s good luck charm in 2022. She’s a mannequin the athletes adopted as an unofficial team mascot and she made the trip to Eugene to “cheer” on the Bears. She even inspired her own Instagram account.

“They were careful not to show Miss Girl (on the ESPN+ broadcast). It’s a serious championship,” said Mulkey, laughing. “But she was back behind the curtain, peeking out the whole time. It’s hysterical. I never know she’s there. I’m not doing this. She just appears.”

As it always does, Baylor punctuated its win with an electric team routine. Those frenetic finishers have sometimes been described by announcers as “organized chaos,” but for the Bears it featured far more organization than chaos.

Well, some of the planning and plotting came behind the coaching staff’s back. Baylor’s athletes tossed in a mosh pit into the closing team routine — a nod to their preseason practices — and then closed out with a final flex befitting a seven-time national champ. Baylor’s NCATA Athlete of the Year Emily Tobin, who wears the No. 7 jersey, flipped her back to the judges while the rest of the team pointed to her.

Pretty nice way to end it.

“I will let them speak to (Emily’s flex), because there was an athlete-only meeting in the locker room that I was shut out of earlier, which made me a little nervous,” said Mulkey.

Indeed, that was an athlete-driven choreography for the finale.

“We came up with the idea yesterday or last night,” said senior Faith Coor. “We wanted to keep it a secret from the coaches, like a surprise, so we had everyone in on it. We pulled everyone in. We had hand signals, if we hit a routine and that meant we had no deductions it was like, ‘Go! Do the mosh pit!’ Or we would have said, ‘Abort! Abort! Abort!’ But everyone went crazy, so we went with the mosh pit. It was the perfect ending.”

Gannon (10-2) turned in a formidable effort, but Baylor kept up the pressure with on-point performances all match long. In the opening compulsory event, the Bears shot out to a 38.25 to 37.5 lead, highlighted by a score of 9.925 in the toss.

Baylor put up two scores of 9.90 or better in the second event, the acro, in both the five-element (9.90) and six-element (9.95) heats, respectively.

Fueled by the powerful strength of freshman All-American Bayley Humphrey, the Bears kept it going in the pyramid event. They put up a 9.90 in the open heat and won the pyramid event, 29.45 to 29.35, to open up a lead of nearly two points going into the halftime break.

Baylor didn’t slack off in the second half, either. After claiming the toss event, the Bears — who historically shine as one of the top tumbling schools — lived up to their sterling reputation. They won all six tumbling heats to put a stranglehold on their lead.

“The biggest thing for us was that we won the toss event,” Mulkey said. “This doesn’t happen often. So we were really excited about winning that toss event. We really focused on our second half today. And I think we came through. I’m proud of them.”

In tumbling, both teams had a slip-up in the trio pass, with one of the Golden Knights suffering a fall on a blind landing, leading to a 7.3 score. Baylor’s error wasn’t quite as egregious, but Katherine Shiffer stepped off the mat after her final landing, yielding a score of 8.625.

But every other Baylor tumbling score went for 9.2 or better, highlighted by the high-flying antics of graduate senior Bri Harris in the open pass. Harris threw down a score of 9.975, just an eyelash away from a perfect 10.

“We were really proud of Bri. I got a little emotional when Bri went,” Mulkey said. “She’s been here five years. She battled back from an Achilles injury, came back for a fifth year, and ended up on a high note. They weren’t going to give anyone a 10 in tumbling today, so that was a 10 for me.”

So, Baylor’s reign atop the NCATA continues, even as the sport expands its roster of participating programs. Mulkey is all about growing the sport, and she celebrates each new college that adds an A&T program with great enthusiasm.

But, naturally, the Bears want to keep their national title winning streak going as long as possible.

“We’re not going to stop, we’re going to keep going,” Mulkey said. “That was seven. They’re all so special, they’re all so different. The journey every year is so different. Seven was fun, eight is going to be fantastic. So yeah, we’re going to go for another one next year.”

Bears grab 4 individual event titles

In the individual event finals earlier Saturday, Baylor collected four NCATA titles.

Baylor’s first win came in the seven-element aco event, using Bayley Humphrey at base, Jordan Gruendler as the top and Tori Harris as the counter. They had a winning score of 9.750.

The Bears also snagged the inversion pyramid crown with a score of 9.90. That group was comprised of Gruendler, Humphrey, Katherine Shiffer, Briana Harris, Kate Peuentes, Raffaela Scotto, Faith Coor, Tori Harris and Alayja Reynolds.

In tumbling, Baylor nabbed a win in the trio pass behind Shiffer, Harris and Aundria Crittenden. They had a winning score of 9.250.

Harris also took a win in the open pass, racking up an impressive score of 9.925.