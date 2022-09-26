They're a work in progress, but Collen's Bears ready to put in the work

Occasionally, Nicki Collen stopped her team to make them run wind sprints. Other times she ordered one unit off the court and noisily ushered the other five onto it following a fumbled pass for a turnover.

Every once in a while, she’d clap and say, “Good, Erika!” She even stifled a smile a few times.

So it goes for Day One of basketball practice for Baylor, which is breaking in eight new players — three freshmen, one junior college signee, and three players plucked from the transfer portal.

“Today was a bit of a fiasco,” Collen said after the practice, before later adding, “So, we’ve got a lot to work on. But it was the first of 30 practices before that first game.”

No doubt Baylor will endure some growing pains over the next couple of months. But the talent level and — Lord knows — the expectations remain the same.

This is Baylor, after all.

“I think this team is different (compared to last year),” Collen said. “It’s very different and I think our expectations are the same. … Did (last year’s NCAA tournament loss) leave a bad taste, is there expectations, is there pressure? I don’t think you put on a Baylor uniform and not feel pressure. I know I didn’t take this job and expect to not feel pressure. I mean nobody wants to be a part of the team that breaks the streak of conference championships.”

Last year Baylor went 28-7 and won the Big 12 title before being upset in the second round of the NCAA tournament to South Dakota. A pair of Baylor’s frontcourt warriors from that squad moved onto the WNBA in Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith. Such veterans are never easy to replace. And yet returning guard Jaden Owens said the talent on this year’s roster matches any team on which she has played.

“It’s always going to be something that’s a change,” Owens said. “Playing with two amazing players like that, it’s always going to be different. But with who we have in now, we have more amazing players coming in. I don’t feel a drop-off.

“I feel like we have young talent, and it’s exciting. I love it. I love all the questions they have. I don’t think it’s weird. I think it’s just a change that I’m happy to work with.”

Last November Collen signed a recruiting class that was ranked ninth nationally by ESPN. It includes 6-0 guard/forward Bella Fontleroy of Springfield, Mo., 6-1 guard/forward Darianna Littlepage-Buggs of Edmond, Okla., and 6-3 post Kyla Abraham of Carrollton, Va.

“I feel like every single day, I’ve learned something new every day,” Fontleroy said. “I feel like there are people who would come in and think they know so much. There has not been a single day that I haven’t learned something new, whether it’s terminology or even something as simple as where a teammate wants a pass off of a certain screen and roll.

“It’s definitely been a learning curve, there are a lot of talented people here. So, just getting acclimated has been a big change. But, I’m loving it so far.”

It’s the way of the world in college basketball these days, but Baylor should find instant contributors from its transfer portal additions. The group features junior guard Jana Van Gytenbeek from Stanford, junior forward Erika Porter from Illinois, senior guard/forward Aijha Blackwell from Missouri and senior forward Dre’Una Edwards from Kentucky, along with junior college addition Catarina Ferreira, a guard from Eastern Arizona College.

Blackwell ranked as one of the country’s top rebounders last year, pulling down 13.1 caroms a content, while Edwards was also an All-SEC performer who tossed in 16.8 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Yeah, it’s safe to say they’re going to help.

“Talent. Rebounding. Experience,” said Collen, when asked what she was seeking from the transfer portal. “I think those were the keys. Obviously Bella (Fontleroy) was a part of that Top 10 recruiting class that we had in the fall, but when you lose three players to the draft and you’re Baylor, you’re trying to continue to stay at that level.”

Bear Facts

A pair of returning players did not participate in Monday’s opening practice for Baylor. Junior guard Sarah Andrews, the team’s top returning scorer, wore a brace on her left wrist, while sophomore forward Kendra Gillespie sat out with a knee brace on her right knee. … The Big 12 released its women’s basketball conference schedule on Monday. Baylor will open league play Dec. 31 at home against TCU, and wrap it up March 4 at home against West Virginia. Both of Baylor’s meetings with rival Texas (home on Jan. 22, away on Feb. 27) will be nationally televised by ESPN2. ... Baylor will open the regular season Nov. 7 at home against Lamar.