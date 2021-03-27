They're elitists: Baylor Bears run past Villanova, 62-51

Instead of settling for 3-pointers, the Bears repeatedly drove to the basket against the Wildcats throughout the second half. They also shifted their defensive pressure to another level as the Wildcats finished with 16 turnovers after leading the nation with an NCAA-low 8.75 turnovers per game.

“In the second half, I really commend our guys for coming in and trying to find a way to get better shot selection and try to put some points on the board and at the same time get some stops, so we could get out in transition,” Drew said. “I don’t know when the last time they had 16 turnovers, but normally they’re in the sixes and sevens and eights. So our guys really did a great job.”

Flagler made a major impact off the bench as he buried two of three 3-pointers and scored 16 points while Mitchell contributed 14 points and two steals. Entering the game with a nation’s best 41.5 3-point percentage, the Bears finished three of 19 from long range, but they overcame that by adjusting their game plan.

“They really got into our guards and prevented us from initiating offense,” said Villanova coach Jay Wright. “They just contested every pass, every cut. It actually took us out of running offense and we had to try to just kind of drive the ball and try to get some post-ups, but we didn’t do a good job of that.”