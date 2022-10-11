Thin line between success and failure: Baylor's blockers producing mixed results

Entering the season, Dave Aranda and his coaching staff were counting on that “good old Baylor line” to guide the team as they onward went, maybe even all the way back to another Big 12 championship.

Five games into the season, the Bears are still plenty old in the offensive line unit. But are they good?

Sure, sometimes. But, to be honest, probably not as much as they’d hoped.

“It’s probably mixed. It’s a good question,” Aranda said. “There are pieces around the offensive line that are different that affect some of the outcomes of the offensive line’s work. But I think if you were to extract their play and just kind of how much violence is there and how much effort is there, how much energy is there, I think those are things we can improve on. And we must to get to where we want to go.”

The reason for Baylor’s burgeoning confidence in its O-line going into the 2022 season was understandable. Four of last year’s five starters were back, including the reigning Big 12 Lineman of the Year Connor Galvin at left tackle.

But experience will only get you so far. You’ve still got to show your work.

The RVO that Baylor employs hasn’t been nearly as reliable nor as violent as offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes — and the linemen themselves — would like. It’s not just a blanket evaluation, either. The numbers bear that idea out.

Last year, Baylor’s line paved the way for a rushing attack that led the Big 12 and ranked 10th nationally with 219.7 yards per game. Through the first five games of the 2022 season, the Bears sit fifth in the Big 12 and 37th nationally in rushing, putting up 187.8 yards per game.

Similarly, the pass protection hasn’t lived up to expectation. Last season Baylor allowed just 18 sacks in 14 games, or 1.3 per game. This fall the line has yielded 10 sacks in five games.

“We just need to play to our standard of football all the time,” Galvin said, following Baylor’s 36-25 loss to Oklahoma State last time out. “We just need to start out fast through the whole game. We just need to find ourselves, first drive, second drive, third drive, fourth drive, throughout the whole game.”

As Aranda noted, there are some pieces around the BU offensive line that have impacted the output. Blake Shapen is the new full-time quarterback, replacing Gerry Bohanon, who transferred to USF after Shapen won the job in the spring. Also gone are the likes of last year’s No. 1 receiver Tyquan Thornton and top ball carrier Abram Smith, who set a single-season school record with 1,601 rushing yards.

Baylor still has talented playmakers, among them sophomore receiver Monaray Baldwin and true freshman running back Richard Reese. But they’re still new to those spots. They’re still learning.

Everything works in concert with each other. Shapen sometimes has to learn to get rid of the ball when he’s under pressure. There are moments where Reese must attack the hole and accept a three-yard gain rather than trying to bounce the play to the outside, and potentially suffer a loss of yardage.

But the line has to play better, too. One bit of good news for Baylor in that regard: Khalil Keith, who has been out with injury, appears poised to play in Thursday’s game at West Virginia. The generally low-key Aranda practically beamed as he delivered that update to the media on Saturday. Certainly Keith, a sixth-year left guard, should aid the Bears’ efforts in the trenches.

One of the expressions Baylor’s coaching staff uses when addressing the team is the idea of “falling forward.” If you’re going to fall, fall forward. Make progress. Gain ground. Don’t relent.

That’s something the Bears’ offensive line will need to take to heart if the team wants to be in contention for a second straight Big 12 title at year’s end.

“Our ability to run the ball, fall forward, on offense is something that can use a lot of improvement from the last game that we had,” Aranda said. “I thought similarly to one of the very first questions was the O-line and kind of where it's at. I think the end result of it is, are we moving the pile forward, right? Or are we stagnant or are we moving back? And so, we want to be able to move it forward. And when we're at our best, that's the case.”