'This is their rainbow': Lady Bears celebrate 11th-straight Big 12 title

But Baylor’s reserves kept the offense going. Sarah Andrews hit two 3-pointers and Jaden Owens added another. Hannah Gusters tossed in a couple of free throws to finish off the Lady Bears’ scoring in the third quarter and put them in front 71-32 with 1:01 remaining in the period.

“I was satisfied from start to finish on the defensive end first, starting with Queen. … To watch Queen’s growth defensively having to guard bigger players … it gets everybody going,” Mulkey said. “On the offensive end, we took care of the basketball. We only had 13 turnovers. But we gave players opportunities to be successful with shots they’re capable of making. … I feel good right now about our basketball team.”

Fittingly, it was one of the seniors that got the Lady Bears going in the first half.

Ursin hit a 10-foot jumper at the buzzer that ended the second quarter, closing a dominant half for the Lady Bears.

Baylor led 20-9 after the first quarter, then started the second on a 14-2 run highlighted by an Ursin 3-pointer and Carrington ripping off a steal and turning it into a layup on the other end.

Ursin made her first four shots of the game and went 6 of 11 from the field in the first half as she went to the locker room with a game-leading 15 points.