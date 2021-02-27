'This is their rainbow': Lady Bears celebrate 11th-straight Big 12 title

The Baylor Lady Bears raised another trophy, cut down the nets and waved to their fans instead of getting to hug them.
It might have been a socially distant celebration, but otherwise it had all the fanfare of its 10 predecessors.
Baylor rolled over Kansas State, 85-49, on Saturday at the Ferrell Center, clinching at least a share of its 11th consecutive Big 12 regular season championship.
The Lady Bears overcame a January pause and a home loss against Iowa State that immediately followed to arrive right where they’ve been for more than a decade. Baylor (19-2, 14-1 Big 12) clinched the conference title with three games remaining in the regular season, including a trip to Austin to play Texas on Monday. The Lady Bears need one more win or a West Virginia loss to ensure that they don’t have to share the latest championship.
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, who will go into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame later this year, put the exclamation point on the day when she described her team’s journey over the past year. The Lady Bears, the 2019 national champions, had their chance to repeat in 2020 cut short when the oncoming COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the NCAA Tournament last March.
“You can’t enjoy the rainbow until you go through the rain,” Mulkey told the Ferrell Center crowd after the game, paraphrasing Dolly Parton. “This is their rainbow.”
Confetti fell from the Ferrell Center rafters and was shot out of cannons on the court, commemorating the Big 12 title, but also capping off a joyous Senior Day. Lady Bear seniors DiDi Richards, Moon Ursin and DiJonai Carrington went out in style, including a curtain call with 1:05 left in the fourth quarter when they received a standing ovation from the 2,203 in attendance.
“It’s emotional, particularly this year with everything we’ve been through,” Mulkey said. “Our fans are in the stands, our fans are watching on TV at home. It matters to them. It matters to them that we’re a program that’s relevant.”
Ursin had the biggest Senior Day on the stat sheet as she scored 15 points with a career high eight assists, five rebounds and two steals. Richards posted six assists, five rebounds and two points, and Carrington had six points, three steals and two boards.
Meanwhile, the Lady Bears underclassmen came on strong as well. Junior center Queen Egbo scored 19 points and junior forward NaLyssa Smith pitched in 16.
Baylor erupted for 31 points in the third quarter, its most in a Big 12 game this season.
The Lady Bears got to running in transition early in the third. Smith made back-to-back fast break layups, on assists from Egbo and Richards, to cap an 8-0 surge. That run gave Baylor a 35-point lead and pretty much sealed the win.
But Baylor’s reserves kept the offense going. Sarah Andrews hit two 3-pointers and Jaden Owens added another. Hannah Gusters tossed in a couple of free throws to finish off the Lady Bears’ scoring in the third quarter and put them in front 71-32 with 1:01 remaining in the period.
“I was satisfied from start to finish on the defensive end first, starting with Queen. … To watch Queen’s growth defensively having to guard bigger players … it gets everybody going,” Mulkey said. “On the offensive end, we took care of the basketball. We only had 13 turnovers. But we gave players opportunities to be successful with shots they’re capable of making. … I feel good right now about our basketball team.”
Fittingly, it was one of the seniors that got the Lady Bears going in the first half.
Ursin hit a 10-foot jumper at the buzzer that ended the second quarter, closing a dominant half for the Lady Bears.
Baylor led 20-9 after the first quarter, then started the second on a 14-2 run highlighted by an Ursin 3-pointer and Carrington ripping off a steal and turning it into a layup on the other end.
Ursin made her first four shots of the game and went 6 of 11 from the field in the first half as she went to the locker room with a game-leading 15 points.
“A quick start gets me going for sure — the energy, the excitement,” Ursin said. “It was Senior Day, so I wanted to get off to a quick start and my teammates do such a good job of finding me when I’m open, so I have to credit them for that. But, yeah, I was just playing basketball, just confident. I was just out there having fun.”
Egbo, who was fronting Kansas State center Ayoka Lee on the defensive end and consistently swatting away inlet passes, also pitched in 11 points by the break.
Lee scored 21 points and helped keep the Wildcats close when they faced the Lady Bears three weeks ago in Manhattan, Kans. But she took just three shots from the field and scored six points by halftime at the Ferrell Center, and ended up with only eight points and two rebounds.
“(Egbo’s) defense, she was phenomenal,” Mulkey said. “How many deflections did she have? I hope she gets credit for all those deflections. She created a lot of stuff for us to be able to run out of it. … Offensively, she ran the floor well, she was rewarded. She had a good day.”
That helped Baylor establish a 20-point advantage three minutes into the second quarter and the Lady Bears led 40-19 at halftime.
Kansas State (7-15, 2-13 Big 12) committed 21 turnovers and shot 33.3% from the field.
BEAR FACTS: Baylor’s 11-straight Big 12 championships ties the program with five others for the longest such streak in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history. Green Bay holds the record with 20 consecutive Horizon League titles from 1999-2018. … The Lady Bears upped their winning streak against K-State to 36 in-a-row.
PHOTO GALLERY