Thomas, Bears blank North Carolina A&T, 6-0

Tyler Thomas continues to pitch like an ace, and Baylor supplied him with solid run support in a 6-0 win over North Carolina A&T on Thursday night at Baylor Ballpark.

Thomas, who took a no-hitter into the fifth inning last weekend against TCU, had it going again against the visiting Aggies. Thomas yielded only four hits in the complete-game effort as the Bears picked up the series-opening shutout.

The fourth-year junior left-hander struck out eight and walked three, improving to 3-2 with the win. It was the both the first complete game and the first shutout of his career. He picked up steam as the game progressed, retiring the final eight A&T batters of the night.

The Bears (15-10) bounced out to a 5-0 lead after two innings. Andy Thomas smacked a two-run single for Baylor’s fourth straight hit to open the game in the first inning, and the Bears added one more in the inning on Davion Downey’s sacrifice fly. They added three more hits in the second inning, including RBI singles from Tre Richardson and Thomas.

Michael Johnson (0-5) took the loss for the Aggies (7-18). The series will continue with a doubleheader on Friday starting at 2 p.m.